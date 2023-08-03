Nelson County's line of duty resolution, Brookville High School's renovation and new code updates were the topics of conversation Tuesday night during a meeting of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.

In solidarity with Nelson County and a growing number of localities, the board adopted a resolution Tuesday in support of Nelson County’s request to amend the Line of Duty Act to extend benefits to private officers in honor of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II.

Wagner, who joined the Wintergreen Police Department in August 2020, was killed in the line of duty on June 16 while responding to an assault incident.

Currently, police officers in the private sector are not afforded benefits under the Line of Duty Act.

Brookville High School

Blair Construction presented an outline of its initial plans for Brookville High School's renovations at the supervisors meeting.

Earlier in the year, the board approved a $50 million budget for the high school and on May 2, received an unsolicited proposal from English Construction.

As required, the county published a request for additional proposals for the renovation, eventually receiving two additional plans — Blair Construction and Jamerson-Lewis Construction — for review.

The school board reviewed the proposals and conducted a two-hour interview, with participation of the joint committee, with English Construction and Blair Construction, and after a thorough discussion, it unanimously agreed to rank Blair Construction’s proposal as the preferred option.

Sunburst District Supervisor Steve Shockley said he sat through through the company’s presentation to the school board and said he’s “really glad” to have the company on board.

“We were just excited once their presentation was completed on how well they met the thoughts and needs of what we had in our minds and our expectations,” he added.

Tim Clark, president of Blair Construction, gave the board an overview of its plans so far.

Clark said the team “really tried to highlight" what "the major issues are" at Brookville High School, as identified in the previous consultants' paperwork that was submitted.

One issue the group addressed was safety concerns.

Clark mentioned potentially adding a new entrance into the school, which would only lead into the front office before anyone is allowed to go into the school.

He also mentioned the back corridor, an area students use to go back-and-forth to classes; and an option is “completely closing that in” or making that back area an interactive teaching area that sets it off from the rest of the community, so students can feel safe.

Clark said square footage would be added to the school, with an idea of constructing a new auxiliary gym “which in our opinion is probably the most awkward space in the whole building.”

Another upgrade is updating all major systems throughout the school, Clark said they’ve lived past their lifetime.

“The major systems really throughout the whole school, especially the HVAC systems are on their very last legs,” he said.

Overall, Clark said the schedule for the project is aggressive — begin construction on the auxiliary gym in January, have the new cafeteria open and ready for school by the end of next summer and begin the classrooms.

“Our plan is to be finished by the end of the year in 2025,” he said.

Timberlake District Supervisor Justin Carwile said this proposal was “the most creative and highest value as far as what was brought to the table.”

“So I'm very excited about it, and look forward to seeing where it goes,” he said.

There was no action on the renovation from the board Tuesday.

County Administrator Frank Rogers said parties are working toward a cooperative agreement that will come before supervisors for endorsement and action at a later date; also staff is currently in discussion about how to best secure the necessary financing for the project.

Code update

The board approved code updates except for Chapter 10, section 100-102, which was a topic of discussion Tuesday and when the board previously discussed it in June, which gives the county sheriff authority to declare a curfew for 24 hours before the board meets in emergency situations.

County Attorney Tripp Eisenhower said this was an authority granted by the Virginia General Assembly and if it is not adopted and put into local code by the board of supervisors, the authority will not be used, the default being the board would have to meet to declare a local curfew.

If adopted, the board can still do that, but the sheriff can declare a curfew for 24 hours before the board meets.

“The effect, were this language to be passed, would be to grant that sheriff 24 hours of authority to act on his or her own without coming before the board, anything further than that will be the board,” Eisenhower said.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said he holds the current Campbell County Sheriff Winston W. Clark, III in high regard, saying he and his staff do a great job.

However, Cline said the impact of this decision could be significant and can be “ripe for abuse” and he struggles with granting that “kind of authority” when there’s already a system in place.

“I trust our sheriff emphatically. I trust, probably, our next sheriff emphatically,” he said. “But this grants powers in perpetuity regardless of who's on this board, who's in the sheriff's office or who even our county attorney may be at the time. So you know I'm not as worried about the impact today as I am worried about the impact 20, 30, 40 years from now.”

Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie suggested further conversations with the sheriff's department, to get further perspective.

“I want us to make great decisions with the code, don't overregulate, but also don't hold back authority from being able to act and save lives,” he said.

Eisenhower said the board can adopt this section later.