Campbell County Board of Supervisors OKs veterans facility in Altavista

RUSTBURG - Plans are moving forward for a $39 million veteran's facility on more than 300 acres in Altavista.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit and rezoning request from the founders of the National Center for Healthy Veterans following a contentious hours-long public hearing Tuesday night.
Citing a conflict of interest because he owns neighboring property on Peerman School Road, Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore - who opposed the project - recused himself from the vote early, upsetting many Altavista residents who questioned his motivation and said they felt they had no representation on the board.
Before agreeing to the permit, supervisors Jon Hardie, Charlie Watts, and Steve Shockley pressed applicants after the hearing for answers to questions about safety, firearms, and the veracity of Joe Basel, who has a checkered past and is the only senior leader who would be based at the center.
"Man do I think there's need for this," Timberlake Supervisor Susan Hogg said in the lead-up to the vote.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, founder of the nonprofit Stone Ridge Foundation, first brought the proposal for the National Center for Healthy Veterans before the Campbell County planning commission in July. In response to several questions from commissioners, the center presented an updated plan in August and has since created a local advisory board.
The planning commission paved the way for Tuesday's hearing when it approved the project with conditions in a 4-2 vote, with Altavista District Representative Thomas Lawton and Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk opposing primarily because of safety concerns.
The center is being created to help veterans transition back to civilian life and find healing using a holistic rather than clinical approach. The developers plan initially to build a farm with at least five community villages of 20 tiny homes each in a camp-style facility. Other resources include a wellness center, chapel, lodge, an equestrian center for equine therapy, an agricultural area to grow and sell produce, and space for vocational training aimed at placing veterans in jobs after graduating from the transition program.
The site could accommodate up to 200 individuals on site at one time.
“This would have been a God-send to me,” said veteran John Abbott of the proposed program, who said he struggled to find direction in life when he became a civilian. “But I didn’t have it.”
Dees said the project would supported primarily by private donations, and there are "some generous people that have already offered the required money to obtain the property. We've had some generous people, and we have money in escrow already to carry our finances for the first two years." After one year, he said the center would apply for a $500,000 grant from the USDA.
According to documents provided to the board Tuesday night, the center will have an estimated $68,691,000 in economic impact on the county over ten years.
Nearly 40 residents spoke passionately for and against the project Tuesday night in the lead up to the vote around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Some residents said the center could save and change lives, while others asked supervisors for more time to discuss the project or brought up concerns about safety, firearms, duplication of services, oversight, transparency, traffic, clinical care, and lack of representation on the board.
A petition with about 120 signatures from neighboring residents who oppose the project was presented to supervisors by Christie Elder, who lives directly across from the proposed center and asked supervisors who among them would be accountable if violence broke out.
Spring Hill Supervisor Kenny Brown asked several times about safety, particularly related to firearms and the possibility of some program participants being "prisoners coming out of jail."
Dees said the center was not looking to accept referrals from prisons only, but was open to considering applicants from those situations after thoroughly vetting them. Giving second chances, he said, would be congruent with the center’s mission of “returning healthy veterans to America.”
Dees said firearms would be checked in and locked away on site and would only be checked out by participants leaving the premises to go hunting or to a shooting range. The farm manager would be one of the only individuals authorized to carry on the property.
The current property owner’s daughter, Patti Pierucci, defended the project.
“My father, who is a veteran, would never sell our family farm to anybody who would endanger our community,” she said.
Opal Carell, a nurse practitioner, questioned how the center would operate without clinical services, indicated by the center’s emphasis on faith and holistic methods of rehabilitation for veterans with PTSD and worried about the stress it would place on an overtaxed mental health care system.
“To think that mentorship, and community, and faith-based things alone will help people with significant PTSD and other mental health disorders is naïve,” Carell said.
Dees said no one on “mind-altering drugs” would be at the center. Those patients in need of a clinical setting and would not be candidates for this program, he said.
Veterans on Tuesday urged the community to not view those with PTSD as “monsters” or inherently dangerous due to their struggles with mental health. They said support would help the most. Concord Supervisor Matt Cline, a veteran, agreed and said he was “personally offended” by some of the characterizations of veterans made Tuesday.
Concerned residents, most of whom said they have veteran family members, said they fully supported veterans and want them to receive the help they need, but encouraged supervisors to slow down and first get open-ended questions answered and allow time for meetings between residents and the center’s leaders before moving forward.
“In an absence of information, we draw our own conclusions," said Leticia Witcher.
Supervisors said the permit request had been properly advertised and organizers said they were still in the planning stages, which is why they didn't have answers to some questions. Dees apologized he couldn’t address every question and reminded the board he was only asking for a special use permit and rezoning.
Referrals to the facility will come from entities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and other veteran support organizations, Dees said. After candidates are vetted and applications are accepted, personal development plans will be created for each participant based on individual needs.
“We want to dot every ‘i’ and cross every ‘t’ to your satisfaction,” Dees said in response to community concerns. He said the center would be open to organizing a meeting with community members to further address their questions.
The center plans to complete two tiny home villages by the spring of 2021, build the community center, and have 20 or fewer clients on the farm at some point in 2021.
On Wednesday, county attorney Tripp Isenhour said Dale Moore was legally required to recuse himself from Tuesday's vote because his land abuts that of the proposed project and that "gives him a personal interest in the transaction." The potential conflict of interest was brought to the attention of county Administrator Frank Rogers by the family that owns the land and Moore agreed there was a conflict.
"He did the right thing," Isenhour said.
