Campbell County Board of Supervisors OKs veterans facility in Altavista

According to documents provided to the board Tuesday night, the center will have an estimated $68,691,000 in economic impact on the county over ten years.

Nearly 40 residents spoke passionately for and against the project Tuesday night in the lead up to the vote around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Some residents said the center could save and change lives, while others asked supervisors for more time to discuss the project or brought up concerns about safety, firearms, duplication of services, oversight, transparency, traffic, clinical care, and lack of representation on the board.

A petition with about 120 signatures from neighboring residents who oppose the project was presented to supervisors by Christie Elder, who lives directly across from the proposed center and asked supervisors who among them would be accountable if violence broke out.

Spring Hill Supervisor Kenny Brown asked several times about safety, particularly related to firearms and the possibility of some program participants being "prisoners coming out of jail."

Dees said the center was not looking to accept referrals from prisons only, but was open to considering applicants from those situations after thoroughly vetting them. Giving second chances, he said, would be congruent with the center’s mission of “returning healthy veterans to America.”