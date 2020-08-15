Campbell County community celebrates 95-year-old WWII veteran's birthday in drive-by

Car horns and police sirens erupted from White Pine Drive Saturday as Campbell County public safety officials and community members drove by the home of 95-year-old World War II veteran Mervin Newberry to wish him a belated happy birthday.
Newberry said he's been a Lynchburg resident for around 60 years, and he's made deep roots in the community during that time.
"It's really a wonderful thing," Newberry said. "I appreciate them going to all this trouble."
Newberry turned 95 years old on Thursday. Mary Ryczko, Newberry's daughter, had hoped to celebrate her father's milestone birthday with a traditional party, but with his age and the COVID-19 pandemic, she turned to the community to help her come up with a special and safe way to celebrate instead.
"It was so much bigger than I imagined it would be," Ryczko said. "I was really very emotional watching them drive by. Just seeing people appreciate him like that is just so special."
Bill Hammond, army veteran and Newberry's neighbor, said he began reaching out to neighbors and community members, asking them to be part of the drive-by. He passed out flyers and called as many people as he could, asking them to be part of the special celebration.
"It feels like he knows everybody and everybody knows him around here," Hammond said. "We just wanted to make sure we reminded him today just how much he means to us."
Despite the overcast skies and light rain Saturday, Hammond's efforts paid off — around 30 vehicles honked and shouted "Happy Birthday" as they passed Newberry's house Saturday afternoon. Some local veterans, like Hammond and Richard McGann, saluted Newberry as they drove by, thanking him for his service to the country. Members of the Campbell County Sheriff's office, Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia State Police also participated.
After the cars circled the neighborhood and drove by twice, several community members parked and visited with Newberry in his front yard for a while, listening to his war stories and spending time with him.
Newberry said he landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy when he was 19 years old.
"At 19 I was responsible for 40 men. Can you imagine that?" Newberry said.
Newberry said he spent around two years in the army before returning to the states. Ryczko said he only recently began opening up about his time in the army. When she was a child, it seemed to be too hard for him to open up about. But, she's glad he's sharing his stories now.
"There's a special appreciation [in Campbell County] of the veterans that you just don't see in a lot of places," she said. "It's something to be really proud of."
Neighborhood children, including 9-year-old Carson Bradley, rode their bikes over to Newberry's house Saturday with home-made "Happy Birthday" signs and cards.
Newberry's mail carrier Holly Thompson was surprised to see tents and balloons set up in Newberry's front yard as she completed her route in his neighborhood Saturday.
"I had no idea they were going to be doing this, I'm so glad I drove by at the right time," Thompson said.
Thompson said several days ago Newberry mentioned his birthday was coming up, but he didn't know about the surprise drive-by celebration at that time.
"It just makes my heart flutter," Thompson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.