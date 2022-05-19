 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Campbell County extends due date for first installment of tax bills

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors voted this week to extend the due date for the first installment of 2022 tax bills from June 6 to July 12.

According to a news release from the county, the extension is valid only for the June billing cycle. The county said the board will hold a public hearing June 7 to finalize the extension ordinance ahead of the first due date.

In late 2020, Campbell supervisors voted to migrate from annual to semiannual tax collection, with the intent of easing the burden on residents by splitting the payments into two parts of the year.

According to Matt Cline, chair of the Board of Supervisors, the decision was made because of the "huge undertaking" for the commissioner of the revenue and treasurer's office, and tax bills won't be sent out until May 27.

"The Board recognized that this does not give citizens enough time to prepare for and pay the bill before the original June 5th due date," Cline said in a statement to his constituents, "So we passed an emergency ordinance at last night's work session to extend the due date to July 12th in an effort to give everyone ample time."

Included in the ordinance is language that suspends any late fees until Aug. 15, which Cline said is "in recognition that this is a new process that some are not accustomed to and we wanted to be as flexible as is practicable."

Cline encouraged any resident with questions to reach out to the commissioner of the revenue or treasurer's office for clarification.

