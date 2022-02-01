Campbell County farm, extension office team up to launch community-supported agriculture program

Campbell County's Virginia Cooperative Extension office is finding new ways to offer fresh produce grown in the county straight to area residents with its new partnership with a Gladys farm.

Puckette Farms will partner with Campbell County's extension office to start the program, which will sell fresh produce grown in Campbell County.

Aaron Puckette, who runs the family farm, and Darienne Montgomery, who works as an agriculture marketer for Campbell County's extension office, said both parties had mutual interest in launching the program, seeking ways to find support for local agriculture in the face of rising costs of food.

"We just kind of saw the need for the community and for the farm to have a partnership," Puckette said.

Montgomery added, "Right now, as prices of everything continue to rise, not only are we trying to give more people reliable sources of local produce, but also more affordable prices too."

The program, scheduled to run for 12 weeks, roughly from late June to mid September, will provide half-bushel boxes of about 20 items during peak season.

Some produce items that will be featured in the box are squash, zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes, cantaloupe, watermelons, onions, peppers, and many other often used produce items. The items in each box will depend on what is in season at the time.

The box also will have other things, such as honey and herbs, as Puckette Farms and the extension's office look at ways to continue to grow down the road.

Montgomery also said she hopes to add recipe cards to the boxes for people who may be new to eating healthy or just need tasty ways to cook the food.

The cooperative is offering an early-bird price until Feb. 25, where customers can get 12 boxes for $360. After that, the price will go up to $425 for 12 boxes.

According to Puckette, this direct-to-consumer style allows buyers to get produce that will be much fresher than in the supermarket because it won't have to go through the marketing process.

Pickup locations for the boxes will be at the extension office on Kabler Lane, the Timberlake Tavern on Timberlake Drive, and one at Puckette Farms in Gladys.

Boxes aren't limited to just residents of Campbell County.

"We just wanted to put a face on where the food comes from," Puckette said. "It's a very questionable world we're living in right now. They can come and see what we're doing at the farm, and I really would encourage that."

Todd Smith, an agent at the extension office, was behind setting up the partnership. He approached both parties and told them they should get in touch with each other.

Smith said he wanted to empower the local farm because, according to him, the rising costs to run farms will either "put some farms out of business while the bigger ones continue to get bigger.

"They aren't raising prices on the consumer side as much as they should. The farmers income is getting less and less as the middle men make more," Smith said.

In the coming years, as the program grows, all sides are hoping to add other grocery items to the box as well, such as beef, potentially.

The Puckette farm, which sprawls over 120 acres, has been used as a tobacco farm and a logging farm in the past. But now, the family is transitioning again into working produce into the farm.

"You know, we grew [produce] in 2020," Puckette said, "but it wasn't large scale like it was last year."

"There's a lot of room for growth," Smith said about the program. "We've got people that want beef... but there's room to grow because there's people around here that have other things to offer with a lot of variety."

"Eventually," Montgomery said, "we would like to get to the point where everybody could get their week's groceries that they need in one box."

Those interested in buying into the community-supported agriculture program can find out more information by visiting CampbellVirginia.com or visiting @PucketteFarmsCSA on Facebook.

