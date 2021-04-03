Campbell County features local artist's work in new boardroom installation

"Part of what I like about it is that it is unexpected," she said — that a room typically used for meetings of local government can become an impromptu gallery, "an opportunity to showcase some of the talent that we have in Campbell County."

Calloway calls the work his "masterpieces," and said it makes him feel proud to know they are on display. He sells his work online and features it at various craft fairs and festivals. He draws what he sees, from images of wildlife to buildings, cars and characters from his favorite movies and shows.

"He started drawing by just replicating things that he saw," Thomas said, but now he can take commissions from people around the country, interacting with customers in a way that wouldn't have been possible before.

"His art has provided an outlet for him to learn how to communicate with people," she said. "If you have autism, you can still be really talented at things, but you might need a little bit of help."

"Just a little bit," Calloway agreed.

In the same way that his work has let him connect with other people, Welborn hopes the display will connect others with art.