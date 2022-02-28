Campbell County Girl Scout earns Silver Award through theater outreach

When a girl scout sets out to earn her Silver Award, she must identify a need in her community to address for her community service project.

Emily Emanuel wants to be a performer and loves children; it makes sense her Silver Award community service project involved theater education.

Emily, 15, is a freshman at Brookville High School, where her mother teaches and directs theater.

She completed her community service project over the summer of 2021 and earned her Silver Award in December.

Jennifer Pfister, director of marketing and communications for the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, said only 10% of girl scouts earn the Silver Award, which is the second highest award that a girl scout can achieve, second to the Gold Award.

“So what Emily has done is quite impressive,” Pfister said.

Emily said while brainstorming ideas for the project, she thought about how Campbell County and Lynchburg area elementary schoolers aren’t exposed to theater until high school.

She met with her two project mentors, elementary school music teachers Alice Watson and Heather Wilson to devise how she might make the introduction.

Emily said she wanted to create something sustainable with a “lasting impact.” She wrote, recorded and edited ten videos demonstrating the basics of acting, musical theater and technical theater to show to students at Tomahawk, Leesville Road and Yellow Branch elementary schools.

“She does a really good job of reaching the kids at their level, but not talking down to them either,” Watson said.

Emily also assembled prop boxes for each elementary school.

“When she was talking about a box I pictured a nice cardboard box with a few things in it,” Watson said. She said Emily actually built beautiful bench-sized boxes.

And in the boxes, said Watson: “absolutely gorgeous scarves, beanbags, puppets, ribbon streamers, some little sword props. I mean, just really neat things."

To raise money for the prop boxes, Emily taught dance lessons to children from kindergarten to fifth grade. She said she used fun songs for the lessons and was able to teach them at Brookville High School.

“She really is a self-starter,” Watson said.

Emily presented the videos and prop boxes to elementary schoolers to finish her project. She talked about the Silver Award and performed “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Emily said she loved performing for all the “little faces.”

“There was one little girl," Watson said, "who was sitting literally right at her feet just staring up at her, and the look on that child's face — it was just, it was wonderful."

Watson described Emily as not just a talented singer and actress but a grounded, driven, generous and humble individual.

“I wouldn’t say she had a humble spirit if she didn’t. She really does. And especially as talented as she is, it would easy for her to be very full of herself and she’s not,” she said.

“She has such a high standard of excellence,” Watson added.

Emily said all her friends are involved in theater and Watson, who also helps with Brookville High theater productions, acknowledged the group of ninth graders are “extremely talented.”

“Part of it is because they encourage each other and they just strive for excellence and they push each other in a very healthy way.” Watson said. “So it’s just amazing what these kids are doing.”

Pfister explained achievement of the Silver Award requires 50 hours of work on a community service project.

“I have been a Girl Scout leader in the past. There are girls that take it on and just don’t complete it,” Pfister said, stressing the independence required. “You try your best to help them but it truly is their project.”

Emily's scouting journey has been especially independent. She is a Juliette scout and participates in scouts individually, not with a troop. Juliettes complete programs and earn recognition independently with the guidance of an adult mentor, according to the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline website.

Pfister said many Juliettes are home-schooled, participate in dance or sports competitions or are just too busy to meet regularly with a troop.

“Sometimes there are girls that are just, you know, they have so much going on that they cannot fit into a troop schedule,” Pfister said.

This is the case for Emily, who fits scouting into her busy school and theater schedule as a Juliette.

Emily said she’s found scouting provides opportunities for “leadership and empowerment” and is an “outlet to do something different and unique.”

“It’s something to be proud of," Emily said, "and to know you made a difference.”

