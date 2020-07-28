Campbell County home a total loss after gas grill fire

It was hot enough that they could feel the heat from inside their own house, Cassie Mintah said. She said the fire escalated in a matter of minutes.

Tammy Mintah said it was a blessing the family was safe. Crouch said the family was sheltering in a neighbor’s house up the road.

The speed with which the fire spread was shocking, Mintah said.

“By the time I got to the phone there were already smoke and flames,” she said. “You could feel the heat from the front door.”

A muggy afternoon, with temperatures spiking to 80 degrees, Crouch said one of his firefighters got overheated, and personnel handed out Gatorade and water to help keep the firefighters cool and hydrated.

Chaz Smith, a Lieutenant with the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, said additional departments were dispatched to help because of the high temperatures Tuesday.

Smith recommends people keep their grills away from the sides of their house, making sure not to have them sitting under eaves or a deck.

Crouch said it was a significant fire for the area, and despite relying on volunteer fire departments in the middle of the week when it can be hard to assemble teams quickly, they had a good turnout