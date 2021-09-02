Campbell County launches small business grant program

Campbell County's Department of Economic Development announced this week the launch of the Start Small Campbell Grant Program aimed at assisting new small businesses in the county.
A news release outlines eligible businesses as "new businesses to Campbell County employing 200 people or less."
Nina Rezai, the manager of economic development for the county, said in the release, "Campbell County is serious about being a great place for small businesses. This program is an example of how committed the County is to stimulating growth in the Business Community."
The program will award a $5,000 grant to one applicant each quarter in order to help with the costs of setting up the new business.
Submission deadlines for the grant are the first of the month in January, April, July and October.
"...Not only do we want new businesses to choose Campbell County, we also want to ensure they have the tools to be successful," Rezai said in the news release. "The Start Smart programming offered by the Small Business Development Center offers guidance on fundamental steps in starting a new business.”
Small business owners interested in applying for the grant must complete an application on Campbell County's Economic Development website at CampbellVirginia.com, or mail in an application to the department's office at P.O. Box 100, Rustburg, Va. 24588.