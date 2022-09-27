Campbell County man wins top prize in Virginia Lottery scratcher game

A Campbell County man won big recently in the Virginia Lottery.

James Mason won the $2 million top prize in the lottery's Supreme Riches scratcher game. Instead of $2 million over 30 years, he chose a one-time cash prize of $1.25 million before taxes, the lottery said in a news release Tuesday.

Mason, who works in construction, bought the ticket Sept. 16 at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista, according to the Virginia Lottery. The store will receive $10,000 for selling a winning ticket.

The chance of winning the top prize in the Supreme Riches game is 1 in 1.428 million. The chance of winning any prize in the game is 1 in 3.65.