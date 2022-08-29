Campbell County offers residents free mulch

Campbell County Public Works is offering free mulch at the Livestock Road Transfer Site at 361 Livestock Road in Rustburg, according to a county news release.

"The mulch is produced from grinding yard waste that is brought to our collection facilities,” Brian Stokes, director of public works, said in the release. “Through processing and recycling it, we are able to then offer it to our residents for free, which helps them spruce up their landscaping without spending a dime."

Mulch, often used to help hold in moisture for garden plants, keep gardens weed free and provide soil nutrients, often costs about $30 a truck load, with most homes needing more than one load, according to the release. Campbell County residents are free to pick up as much mulch as they want from the transfer site.

The mulch loading area is at the transfer site, off U.S. 29 near the Livestock Market. The chipped brush mulch is available free to county residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents must load their own mulch and will need to bring their own tools, such as pitchforks, to do so.

Brush collection will be suspended until Monday, Sept. 5, while the chipping operation is taking place for safety reasons. Residents who need to dispose of brush before Monday can take it to the Region 2000 Landfill facility, located at 2419 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg, during operating hours, or bring to the Livestock Road facility after 4 p.m.

“It’s a win-win for us," said Stokes. "Not only does it eliminate waste from our landfill, but it naturally helps residents to keep their yards sustained during the fall and winter.”

For more information, visit www.campbellcountyva.gov, or contact the Department of Public Works at (434) 332-9528.