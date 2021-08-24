Campbell County planning commission doesn't endorse short-term rental request

The Campbell County Planning Commission on Monday voted 5-2 against recommending a request from a Campbell County home improvement business to relocate an old mill home to be used as a short-term rental property.
Gladys-based H&S Improvements requested a special use permit to relocate the home from 6556 Red House Road in Rustburg to Mt. Vista Drive near Lynchburg. The company aimed to move the home, upgrade it to fit living standards, and list the property on short-term rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO.
The group was met with strong opposition by just more than 20 local residents of Mt. Vista Drive, who also brought a petition signed by 30 people.
With the planning commission's vote, the matter now heads to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, which will take it up at its Oct. 5 meeting.
Residents opposing the proposal said they were skeptical of the time investment the owner would have in the property due to the fact the owner would not be living there.
Jim Nobilini spoke on behalf of all the residents who showed up to the meeting, arguing the property could become a nuisance in the community.
"My wife and I built on the street about two years ago, and I think we would have been a lot more hesitant to do so had we known there would be a non-owner-occupied short-term rental property on the road," Nobilini said.
"No one wants a Motel 6 in their residential neighborhood."
Karl Miller, who spoke on behalf of H&S Improvements, said the house would be cared for despite not having a full-time resident there.
"We intend to be a good neighbor to other property owners," Miller said.
"We intend to install security cameras for us to monitor remotely, the platforms hosting the property have a strict set of rules for both guests and hosts... and we would like to provide nearby neighbors with our direct cell phone number in case anything should go wrong on the property."
Miller said sites such as Airbnb and VRBO have strong review-based platforms that allow property owners enough information to decide if they feel comfortable bringing in the guests into the property as well.
Michael Condrey, Rustburg's planning commissioner and one who voted to recommend approval, said he found it hard to reject the request because H&S Improvements went through the right channels to get the permit.
Austin Mitchell, zoning and subdivision administrator for Campbell County, said in 2019, there were roughly 100 short-term rental properties in the county and that only three had applied and been approved for a special use permit.
William Kirk, the Spring Hill commissioner, said the commission has been pushing for guidance on tourist homes for "the better part of four years" and still doesn't have much of a resolution.
Kirk voted to reject the request for the tourist house.
"Our general disposition has been to approve those that aren't tourist houses because the owner is at the house and has a deeply vested interest that the tenant is up to standard," Kirk said.
"The tourist house is a different story because it mimics a hotel, and generally, we have failed nearly all of them that have come to this table."