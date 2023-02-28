After 14 years in the role, Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson announced his retirement.

Johnson informed the public and the school board of his retirement, effective June 30, at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Johnson spent 27 of his 34-year career in the Campbell County public school system, he said, functioning in various administrative roles. He stepped into the role of superintendent in 2009, as the Great Recession ensued.

“It took a lot of years to see the other side of that,” Johnson said.

At the end of his career, Johnson faced another challenging event: the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted normal school operations, and the economy at large.

Over his superintendent tenure, several highlights stood out to Johnson as he reflected.

“We created a lot of opportunities for kids,” he said. “We started the early college program. We started the STEM Academy; we were a charter member of that. We created the dual enrollment CTE program that we currently continue to do, and we’re part of the CTE Academy. We’ve increased the number of AP opportunities for all our students. Those are things that I think we’re all proud of.”

Johnson said it was a team effort that brought about these opportunities for students and helped move the school division forward. Even in the face of economic difficulties, teamwork made things possible. Things like the early college program were priorities in the strategic plan, which Johnson and division staff revisited and revised when he took over as superintendent.

“It was difficult during the Recession, I can assure you of that,” Johnson said. “As a matter of fact, we started the early college program during that time, but we were committed to that. It was something we wanted to do. We were grateful at that time that the Board of Supervisors allowed us to use some year-end funding to do a renovation out at the tech center so we could house the early college program.”

Prior to his time as superintendent, Johnson served as an assistant principal, then a principal; personnel director; and an assistant superintendent.

Although there are difficult, daunting aspects of leaving the role that has comprised so much of one’s life, Johnson said he also felt it was time.

“You know when it’s time. I just felt it was time for someone to come breathe some new life into the program, and to the division, and move it forward,” he said. “That’s what I hope.”

Johnson said he enjoys working, and plans to continue working in some capacity, perhaps in the private sector. However, for now, he has no concrete plans beyond wanting to keep active.

The school board will “immediately begin the process of selecting the next division superintendent,” a news release from the division said.