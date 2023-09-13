Registrar seeks election officials for November 7

The Campbell County Office of the General Registrar is looking for extra help for the upcoming election season.

According to a news release from the county, the office seeks election officials for Nov. 7.

Election officials are compensated with a stipend of $165, plus earnings for the required training hours before each election.

Officials must arrive at their designated precincts by 5 a.m. on Election Day and work until after the polls close, normally at 7 p.m.

Officials are appointed for each voting precinct.

Kelly Martin, local registrar, said in the release that serving as officials is a “great way” to be a part of the democratic process, noting they are given a great deal of responsibility.

“They work together to produce accurate election results, provide equal access to voting and give any necessary assistance to individual voters who need their help,” she said in the release.

For those interested, contact the Campbell County Office of the General Registrar by email at klmartin@campbellcountyva.gov or ashurt@campbellcountyva.gov, or by calling (434) 332-9579.

Gov. pardons father arrested at 2021 meeting

RICHMOND — The father of a Virginia student sexually assaulted in her high school bathroom has been pardoned after his arrest two years ago protesting a school board meeting became a flashpoint in the conservative push to increase parental involvement in public education.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Fox News on Sunday that he had pardoned Scott Smith of his disorderly conduct conviction stemming from the June 2021 incident. The episode featured prominently throughout the gubernatorial campaign that year for Youngkin, who has made support for the so-called “parents’ rights” movement a cornerstone of his political brand.

According to Loudoun Now, Smith threatened to kick out the teeth of deputies who dragged him away from a Loudoun County School Board meeting over state-mandated protections for transgender students. The outlet reported he had argued loudly, clenched his fist and sworn at a woman while demanding answers over his daughter’s assault.