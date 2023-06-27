Campbell County residents could see a townhome development come to the Sunburst District after a vote Monday night from the planning commission.

According to planning documents, the applicant Norm Walton, on behalf of Touchdown Properties, seeks to rezone a 6 1/2-acre parcel on Pine Haven Drive from residential manufactured housing to residential multi-family in order to construct a townhome development.

The site is located at the end of Pine Haven Drive, off Timberlake Road and near the intersection of Waterlick Road. The plan shows 71 townhouse units along with associated parking, served by public water and sewer.

According to the plans, there will only be one entrance from Pine Haven Drive.

The traffic impact narrative included in the application indicates the project is expected to generate 479 vehicle trips per weekday, which may require improvements to Pine Haven Drive.

According to the proposal and per VDOT published traffic data for 2021, Pine Haven has 430 trips per day.

Some residents in the area came forward Monday night to speak both in favor and in opposition of the development.

Kristen Moore, a resident on Pine Haven Drive whose family moved in seven years ago, said turning the property into townhomes is the better option instead of the possibility of a mobile home park.

"If we could get it rezoned to townhomes, we feel like that is the best way that we can leave our neighbors with a positive future, but also protecting our family,” she said.

On the other hand, a few major concerns residents expressed to the planning commission involved traffic, added noise, and safety for walkers and children.

Resident Vicki Barrett, whose mother lives on Pine Haven Drive, thinks the projected traffic on the street seems “really inaccurate.” She said the street has always been safe for children, walkers and bike riders and with this new development, Barrett believes this would change forever.

“We are not against development, just development of this magnitude,” she said.

Patricia Dugger, a resident on the street, said doesn’t like the idea of the townhome complex.

Dugger has concerns with her vision being blocked at the end of the road, the expansion of the street, water lines and overall peace.

“My little backyard has been my little nature preserve. I have all my little wild animals that I just love to watch. And it's very quiet and it's very peaceful, and the thought of losing that is very heartbreaking to me,” she said.

In response to the concerns of traffic, Walton said they are not denying the reality of increased traffic, however he feels the proposed development is the best land use for the property.

“With the sewer coming there and water availability, we could have proposed apartments here. So we feel like we have made a concession that we think is fair to the neighborhood,” he added.

In a 6-0 vote, with Concord District commissioner Megan Witt not in attendance, the planning commission recommended the plan to go in front of the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 1.