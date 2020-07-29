Campbell County schools announces second COVID-19 case in two days

A positive case of COVID-19 was reported at Rustburg Elementary School, Campbell County Public Schools announced in a news release Wednesday.

Denton Sisk, director of student support services for the school division, said this case occurred in a person at the school for the summer school session — but did not specify if it was a student or staff member. Summer school at RES began July 13 and was scheduled to complete Friday.

According to the release, the school will close Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning and to allow the Central Virginia Health District to conduct contact tracing. The division said it notified those in close contact with the individual and they are advised to quarantine.

The division on Tuesday announced a summer school staff member at Tomahawk Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19. TES will reopen Thursday after two days of disinfecting and contact tracing.

Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer with the Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District, said the department is unable to confirm specific cases of COVID-19. Cawood said the department is unable to release specific details including place of employment, school of attendance and travel history of individuals.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.