The community is invited to submit design concepts for a 96' by 16' mural to be painted on the side of the Patrick Henry Memorial Library in Brookneal.

The Campbell County Public Library, in partnership with Campbell County Economic Development seeks "creative designs that inspire happiness, fun and whimsy," according to a April 6 release. The county is asking that mural designs be bold and use bright colors and incorporate the words "Brookneal, Virginia," somewhere in the design.

"More abstract concepts are preferred to murals featuring people or historical events. Submissions using graphic images, vulgar language, political themes, or religious imagery will not be considered," the county said.

Multiple submissions from the same artist are welcomed. The winning design will be selected by a panel of judges and the county will contract an artist to paint a mural based on it.

Designs will be accepted through midnight April 24 and should be submitted via email in pdf format to Jordan Welborn at Ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us or can be submitted in person at the Patrick Henry Memorial Library at 204 Lynchburg Ave in Brookneal. More information is available through Department of Economic Development Business Programs Coordinator Claude Dixon at (434) 332-9643.