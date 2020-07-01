The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and the Campbell County branch of the NAACP is hosting a "family night" next week, hoping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the county's minority community.
Reggie Herndon, Campbell branch president of the NAACP, said he and Sheriff Whit Clark decided this was an opportunity to bring residents and the sheriff's office together and give people the chance to ask questions in a comfortable environment.
The family-friendly event will have free food and games, and a meet and greet with local law enforcement. Herndon says he hopes it starts a dialogue, and begins to address any mistrust that people feel.
"We understand it didn't get that way overnight, and we aren't going to fix it overnight," Herndon said. "But you've got to start somewhere, and this is the starting point."
In the future, he hopes to have town halls, and that people will feel comfortable turning out to start these conversations.
"We are pushing for the law enforcement to get to know the community," Herndon said. "If you are patrolling the community, you should know the people in the community that you are patrolling."
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 9 at Hyland Heights Baptist Church.
