Campbell County structure fire deemed accidental

A large structure fire at a garage Aug. 29 in Campbell County has been deemed accidental, according to a Campbell County news release.
Campbell County Emergency Services was called to a structure fire at 9:16 a.m. at 955 Browns Mill Road in Rustburg — a business known as L & B Auto Inc, a rebuild and repair facility.
The fire required a heavy response from the county's emergency crews, with help coming from all eight Campbell County volunteer departments, as well as Campbell County Sheriff's Office, and the Fire Marshal's office.
Units from Lynchburg, Redhouse and Forest were requested to substitute at Campbell County stations to respond to other calls.
According to the release, hazardous materials teams from Concord and Evington "worked to contain run-off from firefighting operations." This operation kept most of the run-off, which included petroleum from tanks at the facility, contained before reaching a nearby creek.
"The Department of Environmental Quality pollution response representatives were on site Monday to evaluate the scene and work on the long-term clean up plan," the county says in the release.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, occurring "while an employee was in the process of draining fuel from a vehicle." The county said the employee was not injured.
The county is asking anybody with information regarding the investigation contact the Fire Marshal's office at (434) 332-9574, or email FireMarshal@campbellcountyva.gov.
— Bryson Gordon