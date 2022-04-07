Campbell County supervisors approve fiscal year 2023 budget

According to Concord Supervisor and Board Chairman Matt Cline, the county still is expecting to see increased revenue, even with the tax cuts.

The county is raising wages for all full-time county employees in this year's budget. All eligible full-time county employees will receive a raise of 5% or $3,000, whichever is greater, effective on July 1.

All full-time employees of the public safety department and sheriff's office will receive 5% or $4,000, whichever is greater, effective the same date.

While the county's budget has been adopted, Rogers recognized there could be changes from the state budget coming out of Richmond, but officials are prepared to make changes if necessary.

The county also will add new positions across multiple departments in fiscal year 2023.

In the adopted budget there are eight new staff positions across the county, four of which will be new sworn deputies in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. This will cost the county roughly $266,832 to fully fund.