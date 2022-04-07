Campbell County supervisors approve fiscal year 2023 budget

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted this week to approve the fiscal year 2023 budget proposed by County Administrator Frank Rogers.
The adopted budget comes in at $85.6 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 4.5%, over last year's budget.
This year's budget aims to cut taxes for residents, something the county has done for four consecutive years now. The most notable changes to the tax rate is a 5-cent reduction in the personal property tax rate, taking it from $4.36 to $4.31.
The county also reduced taxes for residents by adopting an 80% ratio on the personal property tax for motor vehicles, something the City of Lynchburg has adopted as well.
This means residents in Campbell County who own a motor vehicle will only have to pay 80% of their assessed vehicle's tax rate, which helps offset the rising value of used vehicles.
However, this only will affect vehicles younger than 20 years, according to Calvin Massie Jr., commissioner of the revenue in Campbell County. Massie said vehicles 20 years and older drop out of the assessment book and are assessed at 50% of the value of the most recent year in the book.
According to Concord Supervisor and Board Chairman Matt Cline, the county still is expecting to see increased revenue, even with the tax cuts.
The county is raising wages for all full-time county employees in this year's budget. All eligible full-time county employees will receive a raise of 5% or $3,000, whichever is greater, effective on July 1.
All full-time employees of the public safety department and sheriff's office will receive 5% or $4,000, whichever is greater, effective the same date.
While the county's budget has been adopted, Rogers recognized there could be changes from the state budget coming out of Richmond, but officials are prepared to make changes if necessary.
The county also will add new positions across multiple departments in fiscal year 2023.
In the adopted budget there are eight new staff positions across the county, four of which will be new sworn deputies in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. This will cost the county roughly $266,832 to fully fund.
The initial request from the sheriff’s office was for eight positions, but only four new ones will be funded in fiscal year 2023.
Two of the other four positions are for aid positions in the public safety office, which will come at a total cost of $94,937 to the county, while the other two new positions, maintenance workers in the public works departments, will cost the county just more than $75,500 to fund.
For Campbell County Public Schools, it's another year of level funding in the budget, the same as the previous two fiscal years.
The $28.3 million allocated for the school system will address teacher wage raises of 5%, which will cost roughly $3.2 million this year. There also will be a supplement of $1.8 million from the Commonwealth to ensure the raises for the teachers.
According to Superintendent Robert Johnson, the school system will allocate an additional $750,000 to address teacher salary raises beyond the 5% already allocated.
They also will add 23 new staff positions, as well as raises for bus drivers and a minimum wage increase to $13 per hour in the school system budget.
Johnson said during a school board meeting last month that while the school system will operate with level funding this year, down the road the school system likely will need to request additional money.
The budget, including all of the funds for the raises, will go into effect on July 1, the beginning of fiscal year 2023.