Campbell County Supervisors endorse capital improvement plan

Starting off its budget season, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2023-2027 capital improvement plan, which earmarks money for several projects for the county over the next five years.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the plan this month with little discussion, as many of the projects already have been discussed by the board in recent months.

The CIP is a five-year planning tool that incorporates expenses that exceed $10,000. It usually features several larger projects that the county will be launching in the five-year window.

In fiscal year 2023, about $2.1 million will be transferred out of the general fund to pay for the projects, according to County Administrator Frank Rogers.

Some of the larger projects included in the upcoming years include $4.5 million for design and construction of a new public safety building in fiscal year 2025, and $800,000 in improvements to the county's animal shelter in fiscal year 2024.

According to the plan, the new public safety site will consolidate all of the public safety services in Campbell County into one location, except for animal control.

With the new public safety building, and a centralized location for fire and EMS responders, the county is hoping to build an E911 center that will be large enough to add dispatcher positions as the county continues to grow.

The supervisors also got a look at projects coming up in FY2023, which will bring more immediate fixes to the county.

Rogers told the board about the plan for FY2023 specifically, saying "there are, quite frankly, no extraordinary or out of the ordinary projects proposed," however there are projects that will improve operations for emergency services.

The CIP shows $75,000 for improvements at the Campbell County Courthouse, which will help pay for a new x-ray system and walk-thru metal detector.

The plan also will allocate $740,000 for new emergency services apparatus, which is the largest line item on the FY2023 plan.

Rogers also said during the meeting that the county will need to put $50,000 aside for upgrades and improvements to the county's GIS system, as well as $40,000 into updates for the county's IT plan.

Matt Cline, Concord District Representative, and Board Chairman, said he thinks the CIP "captures what the board has been talking about" in the recent months regarding major projects.

The board plans to meet throughout the month of March to work on the full FY2023 budget, with a work session planned for March 8. It will have a public hearing on March 29, where they will listen to feedback from the community before finally voting to implement the budget in April.

