Campbell County to begin distributing vaccines to school staff

Campbell County will begin vaccinating school staff and other essential workers on Friday at its first vaccination site, according to Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers.

Rogers provided an update on vaccine distribution to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening. He emphasized this is a matter of "great importance" to the board and the community, and said the county is working through 1a and 1b recipients as available doses allow.

Campbell County and the rest of the Central Virginia Health District, composed of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, entered into Phase 1b last month, which opens up vaccinations to a list of different front-line essential workers, people age 65 and older, people ages 16 to 65 with certain conditions or disabilities, and people in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters.

According to Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild, until now public safety staff has been receiving their vaccinations through Centra, but on Friday vaccines will begin to be administered by public safety staff. She said around 10 Campbell County paramedics have been trained and approved to administer vaccines.