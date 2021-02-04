Campbell County to begin distributing vaccines to school staff

Campbell County will begin vaccinating school staff and other essential workers on Friday at its first vaccination site, according to Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers.
Rogers provided an update on vaccine distribution to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening. He emphasized this is a matter of "great importance" to the board and the community, and said the county is working through 1a and 1b recipients as available doses allow.
Campbell County and the rest of the Central Virginia Health District, composed of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, entered into Phase 1b last month, which opens up vaccinations to a list of different front-line essential workers, people age 65 and older, people ages 16 to 65 with certain conditions or disabilities, and people in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters.
According to Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild, until now public safety staff has been receiving their vaccinations through Centra, but on Friday vaccines will begin to be administered by public safety staff. She said around 10 Campbell County paramedics have been trained and approved to administer vaccines.
"We are so excited. We’ve been trying to get to this point to where we could actually help with vaccinations and to get to be a part of getting our schools staff and our teachers and law enforcement and everybody vaccinated is huge," Fairchild said. "They do so much for the community, so we are happy to try to get them back to hopefully some normalcy."
As of Tuesday, 28 members of Campbell County public safety had received vaccines, with 16 having received both doses. Forty members of the Campbell County Sherriff's Office have also received their first doses.
According to the Sherriff Office's 2019 report, the department has about 84 employees.
Fairchild estimated that close to 50% of the sheriff's office staff were interested in being vaccinated, and about a third of the public safety employees. She said that number changes every day as more people sign on to receive the vaccine.
On Friday at Rustburg Elementary School, the county will be administering 353 vaccines to school staff and six more members of law enforcement.
Fairchild said the department hopes to host these vaccination clinics weekly, but it will ultimately depend on the amount of vaccines made available to the county through the health district.
She is working closely with the school system to administer the vaccines, and said Friday will be the first wave of vaccines for school staff, with more than 700 school employees having expressed interest in immunization.
Next, Fairchild said the department will focus on essential county government employees, and then turn its attention to people age 65 and older, and those with preexisting conditions.
Fairchild said she herself has received both doses of the vaccine, and was thrilled for her department to begin distribution, hoping to begin alleviating the stress that has been plaguing the community for almost a year.
"More than anybody, we want people to get vaccinated, we want this to go away," Fairchild said. "It’s crazy for us what it’s done to our transport level, and just seeing some of these people that are that sick, we want to get this out in the community.”
At the Tuesday meeting, Rogers said the county has joined a regional task force, including emergency managers of the surrounding localities, the regional medical director, representatives from the Central Virginia Health District, and other locality leadership. He said the task force meets weekly to assess protocol, and discuss how best to proceed with distribution.
Fairchild stressed that Friday's event is for school staff, and not for the community at large, but the department hopes to begin vaccinating community members in the coming months.