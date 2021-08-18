Campbell County to resume utility disconnections

The Campbell County Utility and Service Authority will resume disconnections for delinquent utility bills starting Sept. 1.
CCUSA's Interim Administrator Tim Wagner said the move will follow the 60-day grace period after Gov. Ralph Northam's public health state of emergency expired July 1.
Wagner said the county, in a normal year, would see anywhere from 1% to 1.5% of its accounts become delinquent in a normal month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number was about 2.5%.
He said there were 120 delinquent accounts in July with a total amount owed to the authority of just under $36,000.
During the pandemic, the authority was still required to send letters to people informing them their account was delinquent.
"While we were under the disconnect moratorium, we were required by House Bill 5005 to send out a letter to everybody... that they could fill out a COVID-19 repayment plan. We sent out around 200 letters during the course of the moratorium. Of those 200 letters, we got around half a dozen people to set up repayment plans."
Wagner said the authority was discouraged by those numbers because the amount owed on the accounts would only continue to get larger over time.
Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing another eviction moratorium in August, Wagner said CCUSA had no grounds to extend the pause on utility disconnections, as that decision comes from the governor's office and the General Assembly regarding Virginia's public health emergency.
The authority has informed citizens of Campbell County of disconnections resuming through a notice on its website and signs on its office doors.
Wagner asked anybody who needs help with their accounts get in touch with the authority at (434) 239-8654 or at their offices at 20644 Timberlake Road.
"The CCUSA will work with people to get them on payment plans," Wagner said. "We don't have a set repayment period; it is on a case-by-case basis on how much they can afford to pay every two months."