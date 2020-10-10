Campbell County's Flat Creek district preserves two centuries of history

There is no heat or air conditioning, no plumbing or electricity — and the rotund iron wood stoves no longer function — but he said it's heartening to see the pews full of community members on a special Easter service. Afterward, they set up tables outside for a picnic lunch, the original rectory in view just across the street.

McCarthy walked through the cemetery in early October. The property is enclosed by a wrought-iron fence that he said was salvaged from the wreckage of the old Miller Home in Lynchburg, then also known as the Lynchburg Female Orphan Asylum — the historic building demolished to make way for the Pittman Plaza shopping center in 1959.

Inside, he can point to where his ancestors are buried, along with his sister and two infant brothers, and each stop in front of a headstone is accompanied by a story. The cemetery is home to many notable area figures, engraved with names familiar to anyone interested in local history.

Hollberg's ancestors are buried there as well, and her great-grandfather was the main driver in building the church, though the building's early records are completely lost.

McCarthy said he has seen more funerals there than weddings, but his parents were married there in 1946, and his family attended it for as long as he can remember.