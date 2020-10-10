Campbell County's Flat Creek district preserves two centuries of history

The Flat Creek Rural Historic District embodies more than 200 years of Campbell County history, a vision that extends back to the 1790s, a living time capsule encompassing generations of agriculture, industry and households.
In one form or another, parcels of the property have been in Sara Hollberg's family since 1796, and after a rigorous application process, the agrarian landscape of roughly 1,200 acres was approved in September for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Located in western Campbell County near Evington, the district is bounded by Lawyers Road to the north, Leesville and Dearborn roads to the west, and the waters of Flat Creek to the east, according to the application.
While historic districts are more common in urban settings, these rural landscapes are less likely to make the list — swaths of largely undeveloped land, many with histories lost to time and disuse, but the Flat Creek district still has dozens of buildings standing, ranging from houses and outbuildings to the overgrown vestiges of landscaped gardens.
Michael Pulice, architectural historian with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said this was an unusual district for them. It's older than most properties the department encounters in the state, and as is the intent of these rural districts, captures land that doesn't have the urban density of structures and historic buildings.
Pulice co-authored the application with Hollberg and stressed the district's ability to inform the histories of a range of socioeconomic levels and the work performed across two centuries.
While its new designation is largely honorary and does not afford the land any explicit protections, it does ensure that the history of it — extensive research done by Hollberg in county courthouses and by tracing oral histories — will be accessible and catalogued.
“If you lose the threads they can’t be picked up again," Hollberg said. "And I feel fortunate to be in a position where I could keep hold of the threads for a little while longer."
Driving through the area, many of the historic sites are buried in the patchwork of forests and rolling hills — and Hollberg notes that despite its designation, the land is private and not open to visitors.
However, visible from Dearborn Road in Evington is the Good Shepherd Church, a white, two-story frame church built in 1871.
Vinyl slats belie its original flush-board siding, and much of the original structure is still intact, built in the Gothic Revival style, with arched windows and a peaked steeple. Inside it is simply one room, with wooden pews and plaster walls. A bright coin of stained glass faces east above the lectern.
Though the church was deconsecrated in 1975 due to decreased membership, Billy McCarthy, a member of the Good Shepherd Society, a group that works to maintain the building, said the group still holds occasional services.
There is no heat or air conditioning, no plumbing or electricity — and the rotund iron wood stoves no longer function — but he said it's heartening to see the pews full of community members on a special Easter service. Afterward, they set up tables outside for a picnic lunch, the original rectory in view just across the street.
McCarthy walked through the cemetery in early October. The property is enclosed by a wrought-iron fence that he said was salvaged from the wreckage of the old Miller Home in Lynchburg, then also known as the Lynchburg Female Orphan Asylum — the historic building demolished to make way for the Pittman Plaza shopping center in 1959.
Inside, he can point to where his ancestors are buried, along with his sister and two infant brothers, and each stop in front of a headstone is accompanied by a story. The cemetery is home to many notable area figures, engraved with names familiar to anyone interested in local history.
Hollberg's ancestors are buried there as well, and her great-grandfather was the main driver in building the church, though the building's early records are completely lost.
McCarthy said he has seen more funerals there than weddings, but his parents were married there in 1946, and his family attended it for as long as he can remember.
There's plenty of local lore that surrounds the grounds, he said, and pointed out a grave belonging to John Monk Saunders, a World War I ace who married 1930s movie star and "King Kong" damsel Fay Wray. Rumor has it, his funeral was attended by a number of notable Hollywood stars, including Clark Gable and Cary Grant, depending on the story.
McCarthy and other board members working to preserve the church have long wanted it to be listed on the registry, an effort his mother began in the 1980s, though they didn't have the money or resources to get the designation.
Hollberg picked up the mantle about ten years ago and said the nomination was a long time coming.
A certified land use planner, with experience working in historical preservation, Hollberg is uniquely suited to pursue the preservation of the property. Her husband is a forester, and parcels of the land currently function as a tree farm where they practice sustainable forestry and help to manage wildlife.
The valley is home to many old settlements, and traces of life remain in old railroad beds, standing chimneys and pocked landscapes that were once mines.
Her father ran the Saunders Sawmill complex on the property, which was constructed in 1946.
"It’s so easy for it to feel sort of timeless," Hollberg said. "The way people would have experienced it in the past."
Robert Merryman, president of the Campbell County Historical Society, said it's important to retain the way that people lived in different times, how their actions influenced cultures and shaped the politics and morality of current life.
Like McCarthy and Hollberg, he can reel off names on the headstones in the cemetery, can remember the unspooling of the community, as stores shuttered and people moved away.
For them, it's more than history — it's personal.
As many area buildings are neglected or destroyed, Hollberg hopes the land's designation on the landmark register will help the community of Evington and Campbell County appreciate its history and its past.
"It takes a tremendous commitment to keep land together and in the family," she said. "It was neat to trace things that I had heard back to the ground, to relocate building locations and roads. I hope that we can recover some of the Evington history; it was a thriving community and so many of the buildings are getting lost."
