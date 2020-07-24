Campbell court clerk charged with sex crimes

A deputy clerk working at the Campbell County courthouse has been charged with sex offenses.

Sandy Eddis Witcher II, 38, of Lynchburg, was arrested on July 16 on four counts of sodomy of a helpless victim and four counts of object sexual penetration, according to court records. The charges trace back to dates between March 1 and June 30.

Court records indicate he made $20,000 bond on Monday, and conditions of his bond went into effect on Thursday. One such condition is he must have no contact with the victim in the case.

Witcher has worked as a deputy clerk at Campbell County General District Court since 2013. Chantel Jones, the clerk of that office, said Thursday he is employed at that office.

The entire Lynchburg General District Court has been recused from the case because of Witcher’s employment, court documents state. Instead, a judge from Emporia has been authorized by the Virginia Supreme Court to hear the case.

Witcher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 25.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

