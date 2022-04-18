Campbell literacy program director aims to promote lifelong learning

For most, a trip to the library entails checking out materials, accessing computers, or just taking a break from the business of life to focus.

But for the Campbell County Public Library System, some visits provide residents of the county with the ability to develop lifelong reading and writing skills, while still enjoying the services of a regular library.

"We're it, when it comes to this type of organization," Liza Saunders, the director of the Literacy Volunteers program for the Campbell County Library System, said about the lack of similar programs in the immediate region.

The program, founded in 1988, aims to serve the needs of low-literacy and limited-English-speaking adult students through a volunteer-driven literacy program.

The literacy volunteers program is accessible through all four branches of the Campbell library system — Rustburg, Altavista, Brookneal and Timbrook — and provides a private meeting space for volunteer tutors and students to meet once per week.

Saunders, who took over as director in 2021, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, is focusing on returning the program to the heights of its pre-pandemic days while still facing the challenges of providing tutoring in a socially distanced society.

A graduate of Lynchburg College and an educator before directing the program, Saunders worked part time with the literacy volunteers when her aunt, Lynne Wheeler, was the director for more than 15 years just before her.

More than just an educational program, it's a family program for Saunders now.

Despite running the program alone for nearly six months to start, she said she overcame the hurdles until November when tutors started coming back to work in person.

She also credits the addition of her program coordinator, Kathy Brandt, as a major boost to the program in recent months.

Brandt initially joined the program in 2011 as an English as a Second Language tutor after reading a newspaper ad about the program, but joined as the program coordinator in November.

"I really enjoy helping people from other countries learn about our culture and our English language," Brandt told The News & Advance in a letter, "and this was on my to-do list when I retired."

Even with fast growth in the last few months, the program still has a little ways to go before reaching its pre-pandemic numbers.

Saunders told The News & Advance that, at its peak in 2018, they had about 90 students in the program. Now, the program has about 40 people enrolled.

The numbers are down, according to Saunders, for two reasons. One, the tepidness of people returning to normal after the pandemic. That problem is starting to fade, as she said they were at 10 people in the midst of COVID-19, and have already built their base up to almost half of what it was in 2018.

Also, Saunders said that the program wants to "let people know we're here," whether that be for tutors or students alike, as they are always looking to grow.

"I want to expand our program, but first, people need to know about us," the director said, "I think we're kind of like a hidden gem and a lot of people don't know we're here, they don't know our services, what we can provide, and what we can help them with."

With the efforts they've made in the last few months to get from 10 to 40 people, Saunders hopes it won't be long till they are back up and running at their usual numbers — or even higher.

Additionally, even as people return to in-person tutoring, Saunders is trying to find new ways to integrate new technology into the program, specifically an app for adult literacy, Cell-Ed, which allows students to do work even when they aren't with their tutors, at no cost to the students themselves.

"It's personalized tutoring ... that allows them to download it on their phone or tablet and it's three-minute lessons they could do on their lunch break or at home, which has been one of the really good things that's helped with remote learning for us."

The library's literacy program traditionally runs once a week for six months, although some are in the program longer than that, especially students learning English as their second language.

Students are assigned a one-on-one tutor, although some people decide to partake in the program with a family member or friend.

According to Saunders, most in the program are 40 or older, although the full age range of the students goes from 19 to a 79-year-old student whose main goal is to pursue her GED upon completion.

"She wants to get her GED at 79 years old, and she needs help with reading so we're going to help her get her reading level up so she can attend the GED classes," Saunders said.

That is just one example of the many lives changed by the literacy volunteers program. And for the volunteers, it's all about seeing the students achieve what they want, no matter what the end goal may be.

The most rewarding part for Saunders?

"I love to see the progress in our students, and the smiles on their faces when they come back and say, 'Hey, I can go to the grocery store and ask one of the cashiers for help and I can speak English and do that now,'" she said.

The program is open to "Campbell County and the surrounding areas," according to Saunders. With few similar programs in the area, she is hoping to be the go-to spot for Central Virginians looking to tutor or learn in the program.

Information on how to volunteer to become a tutor, or to join the program as a student, is available on the county's library website, CampbellCountyLibraries.org/literacy.

Saunders also said she is trying to host more events at the Timbrook Library location in hopes of educating the community about the program and potentially signing up more tutors.

The library will host a bilingual night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Timbrook location, open to all prospective tutors or students.

"To feel like we're at the same pace as pre-COVID, we'd like to get to somewhere around 100 people. For tutors, probably the same. We'd like to see 50 more tutors in the next year or two," Saunders said.

"I know the students are out there and I know the volunteers are out there; we've just got to make sure people know we're here."

