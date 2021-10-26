Campbell Planning Commission approve townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary

A large townhome and single-family residential project next to Yellow Branch Elementary received preliminary approval from the Campbell County Planning Commission.
In a 7-0 decision, the planning commission approved a plan for 463 townhomes, 46 single-family lots, and a seven acre strip of land for commercial development on Colonial Highway, right off the Wards Road corridor. The proposal will go before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for a public hearing and vote at an upcoming meeting.
Jamey White, a representative for Luke 10:27 LLC, went before the planning commission on Tuesday seeking to rezone the land from Agricultural to Business - General Commercial and Residential - Multi Family and to rezone another portion from Business-General Commercial to Residential - Multi Family in order to allow a mixed-use development.
The plan is for the single-family lots and the strip of land designated for commercial use to face Virginia 24. The townhomes will sit behind those plots with a clubhouse and a pool.
The strip of land approved for commercial development has potential for several types of businesses according to the applicant. Some possible uses are a fast food restaurant, a strip mall, or business offices. The land sits just over two miles south of the Bojangles and McDonalds that face U.S. 29.
The request was met with little pushback, with the only concern from the planning commission being whether Yellow Branch Elementary and Rustburg Middle School would be able to handle the influx of students. Rustburg Commissioner Michael Condrey said that those concerns were addressed in the Project Evaluation Committee meeting back in August.
"I was at the PEC meeting on it, it seems like the developers have addressed the concerns we had for them on that," Condrey said. "I think it's in a good spot, the infrastructure is there. Based on the PEC comments, both Yellow Branch Elementary and the new Rustburg Middle would be able to accommodate the development as far as the school system. I think it's a good project."
The development will have four entrances that are proposed onto Colonial Highway (Virginia 24) and a connection to the Yellow Branch Elementary School property. Altavista Commissioner Thomas Lawton believes that the proximity to the school, as well as the intersection, will help the issue of speeding through the area.
"It looks like they've done their homework," Lawton said. "I'm not concerned about speed because you're right there at the intersection and I suspect that the speed will be accommodating to the school, so I don't have the concerns on this project around congestions and where it's tying in on [U.S.] 29."
Sunburst Commissioner John Thilking also said the project "checks all the boxes," and the layout of the project is that where it "won't be a concern to any of the neighbors."
The request will go to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for final approval in the near future.