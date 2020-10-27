Campbell planning commission recommends approval for new Waterlick Road office and retail complexes

New retail and office centers could be coming to Campbell County after two properties along Waterlick Road were recommended for rezoning approval Monday night. The Campbell County Planning Commission unanimously voted in support of the rezonings which will now go to the board of supervisors for consideration.
Russ Nixon with Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg represented both applicants for the properties. The first property, located adjacent to 3200 Waterlick Road near the Timberlake Road intersection, is currently vacant, and Nixon is seeking to rezone the about 1.2 acres to Business - General Commercial in order to construct an office/retail complex and storage facility.
Neal Bros, LLC is looking to develop the property to include retail and office space for rental and air-conditioned storage for RVs and boats to the rear of the property. There would be space for up to five businesses in about 6,250 square feet of office space. There used to be a home on the property but it is currently vacant.
Nixon said the property owner does not currently have any tenants lined up for the space.
“I think what my clients want to do is a great thing," Nixon said. "They want to provide small, affordable retail/office space for folks in Campbell County."
In an area already expanding, he said this was a good opportunity for the county.
Sunburst District Commissioner John Thilking said the project was in line with the surrounding area, and the rest of the road has been commercial "for some time." He voiced his support for the rezoning, and said it seemed like a good use for the land.
The rezoning was unanimously recommended for approval.
The second property is located at 3921 Waterlick Road, and Nixon is similarly seeking rezoning to construct an office/retail complex and contractor storage facility.
He said the property is owned by Jason Tanner of Leesville Road Landscaping, who hopes to give fellow contractors somewhere to store material, and create more office space for community businesses. Tanner already has at least one potential client in mind — an IT team that is seeking an off-site office.
To the rear of the development would be storage buildings to hold construction and building materials as rental space for contractors. The building in the front would be about 5,600 square feet of office space to be used for small restaurants, retail or offices.
The property would be surrounded by a vegetative buffer, and Nixon said no building material will be stored outside.
No one in spoke in favor or against the proposal, and it was unanimously recommended for approval.
The planning commission acts as a recommending body for the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, and final project approvals rest with the supervisors at their Dec. 1 meeting.
