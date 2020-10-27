Campbell planning commission recommends approval for new Waterlick Road office and retail complexes

New retail and office centers could be coming to Campbell County after two properties along Waterlick Road were recommended for rezoning approval Monday night. The Campbell County Planning Commission unanimously voted in support of the rezonings which will now go to the board of supervisors for consideration.

Russ Nixon with Nixon Land Surveying in Lynchburg represented both applicants for the properties. The first property, located adjacent to 3200 Waterlick Road near the Timberlake Road intersection, is currently vacant, and Nixon is seeking to rezone the about 1.2 acres to Business - General Commercial in order to construct an office/retail complex and storage facility.

Neal Bros, LLC is looking to develop the property to include retail and office space for rental and air-conditioned storage for RVs and boats to the rear of the property. There would be space for up to five businesses in about 6,250 square feet of office space. There used to be a home on the property but it is currently vacant.

Nixon said the property owner does not currently have any tenants lined up for the space.

“I think what my clients want to do is a great thing," Nixon said. "They want to provide small, affordable retail/office space for folks in Campbell County."