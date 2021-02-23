Campbell planning commission recommends approval of storage unit site

Campbell County residents could see a storage site coming to a parcel of land bounded by U.S. 501 and Trestle Road.

The Campbell County Planning Commission, a recommending body to the board of supervisors, unanimously recommended approval for rezoning the land, but only after shrinking the footprint of the project — scaling back the acreage from 7.8 acres to roughly 3.65. The site is about 2 miles outside of Rustburg.

The change followed concerns about a portion of the property that lay within a 100-year floodplain, an area identified as a flood hazard with an about 1% likelihood of a flood event in a given year, and the commission moved to exclude those portions from the proposed project.

Property owner Kendal Hostetler said they initially included areas for RV and boat storage in the floodplain, but that it was the "worst-case scenario" in case they needed to expand their storage sites.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applicant Justin Fournier, with architecture and engineering firm Balzer and Associates, said the project would be built in phases based on market demand, with around 200 units, totaling 25,000 square feet, ultimately planned for the property. The initial proposal also called for approximately 60 outdoor RV, boat or "portable on demand" storage spaces, and a 1,200-square-foot office space.