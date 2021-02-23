Campbell planning commission recommends approval of storage unit site

Campbell County residents could see a storage site coming to a parcel of land bounded by U.S. 501 and Trestle Road.
The Campbell County Planning Commission, a recommending body to the board of supervisors, unanimously recommended approval for rezoning the land, but only after shrinking the footprint of the project — scaling back the acreage from 7.8 acres to roughly 3.65. The site is about 2 miles outside of Rustburg.
The change followed concerns about a portion of the property that lay within a 100-year floodplain, an area identified as a flood hazard with an about 1% likelihood of a flood event in a given year, and the commission moved to exclude those portions from the proposed project.
Property owner Kendal Hostetler said they initially included areas for RV and boat storage in the floodplain, but that it was the "worst-case scenario" in case they needed to expand their storage sites.
Applicant Justin Fournier, with architecture and engineering firm Balzer and Associates, said the project would be built in phases based on market demand, with around 200 units, totaling 25,000 square feet, ultimately planned for the property. The initial proposal also called for approximately 60 outdoor RV, boat or "portable on demand" storage spaces, and a 1,200-square-foot office space.
Currently zoned Agricultural, the property owners are seeking to rezone the property to Business - General Commercial.
One resident, Lewis Noel, expressed concerns about the project. A neighboring landowner, Noel said the area was very susceptible to flooding, and he worried any changes to the property would only compound runoff, making flooding an even more pressing issue for surrounding landowners.
The proposed project plans include a stormwater management detention pond to help mitigate flooding. A vegetative buffer was included, as well, hoping to shield the project from the roadways bordering the property.
Spring Hill District Commissioner William Kirk said he wants to allow property owners to use the land as they see fit, but also doesn't want to create an "environmental disaster." He and other commissioners compromised on their recommendation by excluding the floodplain areas from the rezoning.
The final decision will rest with the board of supervisors on April 6.