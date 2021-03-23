Campbell planning commission recommends new subdivision, assisted living facility

A new seven-parcel subdivision could be coming to the corner of Hawkins and Wards roads in Campbell County after the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the project on Monday night.
The applicant is seeking to rezone 7.4 acres of currently forested land that sits alongside U.S. 29 from Agricultural to Residential – Single-Family, and plans to leave about 2.5 acres zoned Agricultural.
The subdivision's parcels range from .7 to 1.2 acres each, and Collins Watkins, representing applicant Charlie Watts, said the plan is to develop the lots for affordable housing.
The subdivision was approved with little discussion, though the final decision rests with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at its May 4 meeting. Watts is the current Brookneal District supervisor and owner of Watts Auction Realty Appraisal.
Spring Hill District Commissioner William Kirk said he spoke with two of the adjoining neighbors who opposed the project but said he would continue to support the project as it seemed "straight and in order" and all rezonings are the purview of the property owner.
"If they wanted the property to remain as it was, they should purchase the property," Kirk said.
Also discussed on Monday night, an adult foster care residence in Campbell County may expand its services to reach more residents.
Based in a home on Courtney Terrace in Altavista, Terri Tucker has been providing care to one to three residents for about 5 years.
Tucker provides residential services including assistance with meals, medication management, and other daily living skills to the elderly and mental health population.
After renovations to the home, which upgraded it to five bedrooms and three bathrooms, Tucker said she wanted to take on a fourth resident, an increase that causes the home to meet the definition of an assisted-living facility.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning of the facility from Residential – Single-Family to Residential – Multi-Family, with a concurrent special use permit for the operation of an assisted-living facility.
The Board of Supervisors will also hear this request on May 4.