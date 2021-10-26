Campbell Planning Commission recommends townhomes, single-family dwellings beside Yellow Branch Elementary

"I was at the PEC meeting on it, it seems like the developers have addressed the concerns we had for them on that," Condrey said. "I think it's in a good spot, the infrastructure is there. Based on the PEC comments, both Yellow Branch Elementary and the new Rustburg Middle would be able to accommodate the development as far as the school system. I think it's a good project."

The development will have four entrances that are proposed onto Colonial Highway (Virginia 24) and a connection to the Yellow Branch Elementary School property. Altavista Commissioner Thomas Lawton believes that the proximity to the school, as well as the intersection, will help the issue of speeding through the area.

"It looks like they've done their homework," Lawton said. "I'm not concerned about speed because you're right there at the intersection and I suspect that the speed will be accommodating to the school, so I don't have the concerns on this project around congestions and where it's tying in on [U.S.] 29."

Sunburst Commissioner John Thilking also said the project "checks all the boxes," and the layout of the project is that where it "won't be a concern to any of the neighbors."

The request will go to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for final approval in the near future.

