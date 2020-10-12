Campbell school board motions to expand new Rustburg Middle School capacity

RUSTBURG — The new Rustburg Middle School could grow by 5,000 square feet this month after the Campbell County School Board voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a county proposal to increase student capacity.
The expansion means an additional $1.3 million will be tacked onto the $41.3 million project total, with the additional square feet — totaling six additional classrooms — added onto the proposed 136,500-square-foot structure.
Blair Construction, the Gretna-based firm selected to spearhead the new middle school project, unveiled its proposed middle school plan to Campbell County supervisors and school board members in September.
Last week, supervisors delayed Tuesday night’s final contract approval with Blair Construction to push for potential expansion.
Subsequently, the delay will push back the school’s opening day, originally intended for the start of the 2022 school year.
At a minimum, the tabled discussion will cause a two-week delay. If supervisors ultimately decide to pursue the larger design, another 30 days will be added to the project on top of however many weeks it takes the school board and county supervisors to deliberate on the plans.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie pushed for the change at the school board meeting on Monday night. He stressed this is a decision for the next 50 years.
“I want to see Rustburg Middle School thrive,” Hardie said.
County Administrator Frank Rogers presented the supervisors’ query to the school board — garnering their interest in expanding the school’s initial capacity from 750 to 900. He said it will likely be more cost effective to contemplate a larger school now, rather than building an addition in 10 or 15 years.
“We want to be sure, as some supervisors said, that we get this right,” Rogers said. “This is a $44 million investment; we want to make sure we all remain on the same page as to what the school needs are, and that the board is properly working with you to address that need.”
Brookneal District Board member Scott Miller said that he was in attendance at the Tuesday night board of supervisor’s meeting, and that the request blindsided him. Currently, student enrollment numbers hold steady at around 620, currently sitting at 619, but it was a “breath of fresh air” to see the county expressing such optimism about future area growth.
Backing Hardie, Miller said it was important to wear a “50-year hat,” and consider the hundreds of homes coming to areas like English Tavern Road and other county hotspots.
“There is a real positive attitude about the growth of Campbell County,” Miller said. “I won’t call it a gift because we have to pay for it, but I don’t see a reason to object.”
Other board members echoed similar sentiments — that it would be more cost effective to expand now and to look forward to potential area growth.
Sunburst District Board member Leon Brandt stressed the importance of making a quick decision, reluctant to allow the project to see any further delays.
Rogers answered concerns about where the $1.3 million in additional funds would come from, and while the decision would ultimately lie with the supervisors, stressed the money would not necessarily be taken from any future school projects, and could instead come out of the county fund balance or be funded through additional debt service.
The board’s unanimous vote to recommend this increase of capacity is contingent on the money coming from a funding source other than the school capital improvement project revenue stream, so as to not impact subsequent school projects on the CIP.
Superintendent Bobby Johnson said it does feel like a good move for the county and schools — both economically and to ensure that future expansions won’t disrupt students in coming years.
The final decision lies with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 20 meeting.
In addition to discussions about the school capacity, the school board heard from Wayne Bailey, a 1969 graduate of Rustburg High School, the same building that now houses the middle school, and others protesting the demolition of the current building.
For months, Bailey and other alumni have been pushing to save the original 1919 structure from demolition, and at Monday night’s meeting, Bailey argued that the school board has ignored county policy requiring them to “invite the viewpoints of community residents and staff in making its decision to retire a school building.”
Bailey urged the school board to reconsider the demolition and come up with a “mutually acceptable solution.”
Though the demolition of the building has been discussed at prior meetings — an initial study of the county’s public school facilities was conducted in 2009 — Bailey said the board is required to “first consider other uses that the school division might make of the building prior to considering relinquishing possession of the building,” according to the Campbell County Schools Policy Manual.
Johnson said he had conferred with the board’s attorney and determined that the policy does not apply to this situation as it is meant to address a scenario where a school is closing for good, not in this case — which is simply the replacement of the middle school building itself.
Unless the school board motions otherwise — which once the contract is finalized, would require a change order and likely would mean a significant effect to the cost and timeline of the project — demolition of the existing buildings is still scheduled.
