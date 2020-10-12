Campbell school board motions to expand new Rustburg Middle School capacity

“I want to see Rustburg Middle School thrive,” Hardie said.

County Administrator Frank Rogers presented the supervisors’ query to the school board — garnering their interest in expanding the school’s initial capacity from 750 to 900. He said it will likely be more cost effective to contemplate a larger school now, rather than building an addition in 10 or 15 years.

“We want to be sure, as some supervisors said, that we get this right,” Rogers said. “This is a $44 million investment; we want to make sure we all remain on the same page as to what the school needs are, and that the board is properly working with you to address that need.”

Brookneal District Board member Scott Miller said that he was in attendance at the Tuesday night board of supervisor’s meeting, and that the request blindsided him. Currently, student enrollment numbers hold steady at around 620, currently sitting at 619, but it was a “breath of fresh air” to see the county expressing such optimism about future area growth.

Backing Hardie, Miller said it was important to wear a “50-year hat,” and consider the hundreds of homes coming to areas like English Tavern Road and other county hotspots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}