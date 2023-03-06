Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark III on Monday announced he will seek reelection this year.

Clark was first elected sheriff in November 2019. Previously he was a retired Lynchburg police captain, having served with the city department for 32 years, and an investigator with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, having worked there for four years before he was elected sheriff.

"Sheriff Clark made commitments to the citizens of Campbell County and he has met those commitments with integrity and transparency," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Clark said some of the key points of his campaign, which he labeled, "promises made, promises kept," included his work to establish a K9 unit to fight drugs and locate lost people; create a citizen's advisory board; diversify the sheriff's office; invest in employees through training, equipment and education; and support the Second Amendment.

Among his accomplishments, Clark also listed raising deputy salaries, working with businesses on problems such as preventing fraud and other crimes, maintaining state accreditation, creating a crisis negotiation team, and earning funding for de-escalation equipment and training.

Clark said his future priorities include increase school safety, identifying crime "hot spots," and continuing to build relationships with the community.

When he was elected, Clark beat challengers Terry Cook and Dwayne Wade to replace retiring Sheriff Steve Hutcherson.

Cook, who was a law enforcement officer in the Campbell County community for 33 years before he retired as a sergeant in October, is again challenging Clark this year.

Cook said in a news release he will run as an independent. His priorities include cutting unnecessary spending, increasing transparency, continuing the war against drugs and working with local businesses.

He said he believes his proactive work with young people and his experience with schools and judicial administration are among the qualities that make him the best fit for the job.

“Being a deputy was not just a job or title to me,” Cook said in his news release. “I believe it’s a calling. I sincerely think God has placed me here and has a plan for me. If you select me to be your sheriff, I promise you I will use every ounce of energy in my body to serve and protect the people of Campbell.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Local races will be on the ballot alongside a slew of state candidates as all 100 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates and all 40 seats in Virginia's state Senate are up for grabs.