Campbell supervisors approve broadband expansion

RUSTBURG — Wireless broadband is about to spread into more of Campbell County. In four to six months, unserved areas of the county — such as those surrounding Evington, Red House and Brookneal — should see increased internet accessibility.

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved B2X Online's $1.4 million proposal to install wireless internet transmitters with the potential to provide more than 1,400 county residents with internet access. The county will use a portion of its $4.78 million in CARES Act money to pay for the project.

The CARES Act is the $2 trillion federal relief package passed in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Localities must spend the money by December.

With schools slated to open in September, and remote learning a necessity, Warren Kane, CEO of Salem-based B2X Online, said the company is moving as quickly as possible, and internet access is more essential than ever.

“With this COVID-19 thing that’s going on, we know that’s a serious problem and we know how it affects everybody at home, at work, in schools, everything else,” Kane said. “It’s keeping us all at home, and internet has become the primary way of communication.”