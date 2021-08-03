Campbell supervisors approve English Tavern Road development, reject solar facility proposal

“As someone who lives nearby ... I think it would behoove the consideration of the turn lanes. You still need to look out for the safety of the individuals coming in there,” board chair Jon Hardie said.

The development group sought guidance from VDOT on whether turn lanes were needed, but they did not meet the minimum warrants to require a turn lane on English Tavern Road.

Deanna Jefferson, who lives just off English Tavern Road and travels it daily, came to speak in opposition of the project with a petition that was signed by 73 people, citing the additional traffic that will come with another set of townhomes and apartments.

“I am a supporter of development; I am a supporter of revenue for our county,” Jefferson said. “But I am not a supporter of the safety of the county residents being placed in jeopardy with an excessive volume of traffic in a small radius.”

Spring Hill district Supervisor Kenny Brown, who represents the district where the property stands, explained why he voted to approve in his comments at the meeting.

“We want to keep our county growing,” Brown said. “As this growth continues, it’s going to give me more power to go back to the state of Virginia and VDOT, to get them to change the road.”