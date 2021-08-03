Campbell supervisors approve English Tavern Road development, reject solar facility proposal

More than 300 new townhomes and apartments will be constructed in the coming months off English Tavern Road, adding to the 375 units already being constructed only a few miles down the road.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved in a 4-1 vote to rezoning land for the new development on English Tavern Road off U.S. 29, during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore voted against approving the proposal, while Brookneal Supervisor Charlie Watts withheld his vote due to his company’s potential interest in the project. Concord Supervisor Matt Cline was not in attendance at the meeting.
The current proposal allows for 328 total units — 184 townhomes, and six apartment buildings with a total of 144 units. The proposed site of the complex is only a couple of miles away from the English Common townhomes and apartments currently under construction, which were approved for 375 units by the board back in 2019.
Jamey White, of White Engineering & Design, represented developer Mark Sharman, who got the 30 acres rezoned from Business — General Commercial to Residential — Multi-Family to get the townhomes and apartments constructed.
The proposal was met with pushback from some board members and county residents over potential additional traffic on English Tavern Road.
“As someone who lives nearby ... I think it would behoove the consideration of the turn lanes. You still need to look out for the safety of the individuals coming in there,” board chair Jon Hardie said.
The development group sought guidance from VDOT on whether turn lanes were needed, but they did not meet the minimum warrants to require a turn lane on English Tavern Road.
Deanna Jefferson, who lives just off English Tavern Road and travels it daily, came to speak in opposition of the project with a petition that was signed by 73 people, citing the additional traffic that will come with another set of townhomes and apartments.
“I am a supporter of development; I am a supporter of revenue for our county,” Jefferson said. “But I am not a supporter of the safety of the county residents being placed in jeopardy with an excessive volume of traffic in a small radius.”
Spring Hill district Supervisor Kenny Brown, who represents the district where the property stands, explained why he voted to approve in his comments at the meeting.
“We want to keep our county growing,” Brown said. “As this growth continues, it’s going to give me more power to go back to the state of Virginia and VDOT, to get them to change the road.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors rejected 6-0, a 45-acre solar facility proposal that was set to be developed on land adjacent to 6138 Wards Road in Rustburg, near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Browns Mill Road.
During a July planning commission meeting on the topic, the commissioners unanimously voted to recommend denial of the proposal to the supervisors. After the approval of several larger solar farms in the county, the planning commission recommended to the supervisors this proposal be rejected on the grounds there needs to be a policy to guide future special use permits.
County staff is working on the project but has not finalized any recommendations yet.
Kieran Siao, the director of development for Atlanta-based Dimension Renewable Energy, sought a special use permit to construct a solar facility on the property.
“This county has approved several large solar farms, we have different amounts of success, we’ll say, with what they’re doing so far, and what they’re not doing to a point that has become a concern to both ... the planning commission and the board of supervisors,” Planning Commission Chair Dean Monroe said in the July meeting on the topic.
Supervisor Watts cited the rising cost of solar energy as a reason to reject the proposal, claiming residents won’t save as much money by subscribing to the program as Dimension claims.
Dimension claims subscribers could save, “on average,” 10% of the market cost for electricity by using the program.
Two Campbell residents spoke in opposition to the solar farm, citing the toll the projects have on the agricultural areas in the county. Resident Ronnie Hall said he is afraid of his farm “getting washed out” in a bad storm due to poor construction, something he said is common with solar projects.
“This is a working cattle farm,” Hall said. “It has been a cattle farm for close to 100 years, and it needs to be kept that way. We are losing farms in Campbell County like it’s going out of style and it needs to stop.”