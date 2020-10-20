Campbell supervisors approve final contract for new Rustburg Middle School without student capacity expansion

The Rustburg Middle School replacement is moving forward without a proposed capacity expansion after Campbell County supervisors voted to finalize its contract with Blair Construction for the $41 million project.
Despite conversations that caused a two week delay while supervisors and the school board deliberated, supervisors on Tuesday night voted against a $1.3 million expansion to the project that would have increased the school's student capacity from 750 to 900.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors authorized the original contract with Blair in a 5-2 vote, the last "big step" the board had to take for the project to kick-off, according to Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy.
“Now we're back on that regular schedule," said Tweedy. "They might start a few days late, but they're going to hopefully start on time.”
The contract with Blair cements the cost and timeline for the project — with the intention to have the new school ready for the 2022 school year, and with final site work being completed in the fall of 2022. Initially, the school was meant to be ready for move-in by late August 2022. The delay pushed back the completion by about 14 days, placing move-in sometime in early September.
Blair Construction, the Gretna-based firm selected to spearhead the new middle school project, unveiled its proposed middle school plan to Campbell County supervisors and school board members in September.
The county board initially planned to approve the final contract with Blair in early October, but concerns about school capacity made supervisors defer the vote, seeking school board approval for the expansion, which it obtained last week.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie led the charge for the expansion. The expanded build would have added $1.3 million to the total project price tag and about 5,000 square feet to the final structure. He said the increase in student capacity would leave room for community growth, and be more cost effective than adding square-footage in coming years, when necessary.
Currently, Rustburg Middle School serves about 619 students, and the student population has remained largely consistent for the past several years, according to Superintendent Bobby Johnson.
According to the Virginia Department of Education fall enrollment numbers, enrollment has ranged between 609 students and 639 students for the last five years.
Hardie argued that increased expansion was the best move for the county's future, and would give the school board flexibility and room to grow, especially with developments coming to county hotspots like English Tavern Road and the Timberlake area.
Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore agreed with Hardie's call for greater capacity and said he was optimistic about future growth. Though he said $1.3 million is a lot of money, it would be far more cost effective to make the expansion now, rather than wait 10 or 15 years down the road.
Support Local Journalism
The final Rustburg Middle School plans call for a 136,500-square-foot structure with the capacity to hold 750 students and a price tag of about $41.3 million. The plans are designed with future expansion in mind, with an auxiliary gym, wider halls and other utilities designed to make expansion easier. In order to increase capacity to hold 900 students, the division would require additional classroom construction in the future.
A capacity for 750 students was the initial recommendation from the school board and the joint committee, Tweedy said. And though the recommendation still holds, the school board did motion in favor of expansion after the topic was brought to it by supervisors last week.
Board members commented on their excitement to see the county so optimistic about future growth. The school board's vote was contingent on the money coming from a funding source other than the school capital improvement project revenue stream, so as to not impact subsequent school projects on the CIP.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline, who attended last week's school board meeting, said the read of the room was "lukewarm," and though the school board welcomed money to expand when it was offered, he felt its initial recommendation for 750 student capacity still held.
He also worried that more square-footage would mean more incurred annual costs by the school and that the expansion — if not currently necessary — would set a bad precedent for future school projects.
"I'm not okay, at this point, spending tax payer dollars on something we don't really need," Cline said.
Both Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg and Sunburst District Supervisor were also strongly in favor of keeping the school at the originally proposed 750 student capacity. With more time to think over the numbers, Shockley said that without a "crystal ball" he is reluctant to "overspend" on the project.
He said current enrollment numbers do not reflect significant upward growth that would require an additional 150 student capacity.
Both Shockley and Hogg sit on the joint committee of supervisors and school board members leading the project.
"In this case, I've got to put the county first," Shockley said, voicing concern about where that $1.3 million would ultimately come from in the budget.
Ultimately, without assurance that the additional square footage would be absolutely necessary, Hogg, Shockley, Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts and Spring Hill District Supervisor Kenny Brown voted in favor of approving the final contract with Blair for the 750 capacity school.
Hardie and Moore voted against the motion.
Tweedy said staff is excited to get moving on next steps. In the coming months, Blair will continue developing its plans for the final design.
“We’re right back to where we started from. But it was a great conversation, their point was well taken," Tweedy said. "It’s been 40 years since we’ve built a school. If we have to wait two weeks to go back and check our numbers, to make sure we’ve got it right before we commit to something, it’s well worth it to do it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.