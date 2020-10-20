Campbell supervisors approve final contract for new Rustburg Middle School without student capacity expansion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The final Rustburg Middle School plans call for a 136,500-square-foot structure with the capacity to hold 750 students and a price tag of about $41.3 million. The plans are designed with future expansion in mind, with an auxiliary gym, wider halls and other utilities designed to make expansion easier. In order to increase capacity to hold 900 students, the division would require additional classroom construction in the future.

A capacity for 750 students was the initial recommendation from the school board and the joint committee, Tweedy said. And though the recommendation still holds, the school board did motion in favor of expansion after the topic was brought to it by supervisors last week.

Board members commented on their excitement to see the county so optimistic about future growth. The school board's vote was contingent on the money coming from a funding source other than the school capital improvement project revenue stream, so as to not impact subsequent school projects on the CIP.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline, who attended last week's school board meeting, said the read of the room was "lukewarm," and though the school board welcomed money to expand when it was offered, he felt its initial recommendation for 750 student capacity still held.