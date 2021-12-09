Campbell supervisors approve incentives for new hotel project

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved incentives for an upcoming hotel project on Simons Run.
The project, a second hotel on Simons Run that will be operated by J&N Hotels, LLC, will receive $241,900 through the county incentive program, according to a memo from the county's economic development office.
The other hotel operated by J&N Hotels is the Tru by Hilton on Simons Run, an 82-room establishment near the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
According to the memo, "the first two payments of $63,856 will be sent directly to Campbell County Utility and Services Authority on behalf of J&N Hotels, LLC. The remaining funds will be disbursed to J&N Hotels LLC in two even payments."
The memo also says the payout is contingent on the hotel meeting its sales projections, and the two sides will enter a performance agreement to ensure that the project performs as promised, and that it will begin upon the opening of the hotel.
The board first took up the item in a closed session during its Nov. 4 meeting, according to the memo, when it came to the consensus that it should offer local incentive funding to the project.
Nina Rezai, Campbell County's economic development manager, said during this week's supervisors meeting the project has an estimated cost of $11.5 million in construction, and it projects $3 million in annual sales.