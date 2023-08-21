Behind a construction grant and a “better than anticipated” interest rate literary loan for the Brookville High School renovation project, Campbell County will have additional opportunities to reinvest into the county.

In a work session last week, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors discussed those possibilities and an updated plan of finance from Davenport & Company, the financial advisor to the county.

David Rose, senior vice president and manager of public finance at Davenport & Company, said a year ago, the county looked at four projects which totaled $73 million — Rustburg Middle School completion funding for $6 million; Brookville High School renovation and addition totaling $50 million; land purchase totaling $2 million; and a pump station for the wastewater treatment facility totaling $15 million.

The county was approved for a $25 million literary loan at 2% interest and the school division was awarded a school construction grant for 30% of the Brookville High School project, totaling $15 million.

Rose said due to the lack of need to do land purchase and pump station “at this time,” the $73 million plan is down to $56 million.

“That’s in terms of just the project costs that we’re looking at funding,” he said.

However, Rose said the county doesn’t have to borrow the entire $56 million. Instead, it’ll only have to look at borrowing away from the literary loan in the amount of $10 million for the high school renovation, which was part of the request for the board during the work session.

The current plan for Brookville High School funding is $25 million from the literary loan, $15 million from the school construction grant and $10 million from market rate borrowing.

“We effectively are looking at savings of $1.5 million dollars a year for this program over 25 years … It’s part of cooperation, collaboration between the schools and the county staff,” he said.

With the $1.5 million savings additionally each year, the county has the capacity to fund additional projects while still experiencing improved and reduced budgetary impacts.

“So, if you think about it, we’re saving $1.5 million. We’re suggesting working with staff to reinvest,” he added.

As a result of savings realized in the Brookville High School project from the state grant and a favorable interest rate from the literary loan, County Administrator Frank Rogers said some of the added savings each year can be reinvested toward a new economic development building in Seneca Commerce Park, located off U.S. 29 on Ewing Drive.

Rose presented an idea of a 100,000-square-foot shell building as an economic development project that is estimated to cost $11.5 million, about $1.1 million in annual payments.

Rogers said the idea of economic development has been a concept he has heard “repeatedly” at the Regional Business Alliance meetings in terms of the region needing additional space.

He said it was a “number of factors” that went into this idea, one being reading the appetite of the board, the possibility of optimizing presence in Seneca Commerce Park and meeting the need regionally expressed by the private sector, describing it as a long-term investment into the county.

“We had a sense that there was an appetite for this sort of asset and we thought that the board had an interest in enabling economic development to move forward and so we thought it was an opportunity to bring it to your consideration,” he said.

Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie mentioned that there’s “a lot of needs around our county in certain communities” such as a centralized public safety building, waste and transfer stations, sheriff’s office expansion, and parks and recreation.

“I feel like I need more time to be able to contemplate what are the right questions. I feel the responsibility to hear from the public that you know, should the local government be in the rental business? Is that what we should be doing,” Hardie said.

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said he appreciated this approach, adding that he sees this as an investment into the future of Campbell County.

“That’s one of the ways we keep our taxes low, we get creative on our revenue streams. I think it’s been successful for Campbell and I think this is following that same path,” Cline said.

After discussion, the board authorized staff proceeding to secure $10 million of the $50 million for the Brookville High School renovation; and also authorized the economic building construction at $11.5 million.