Campbell supervisors hear updates on broadband expansion efforts

Fulfilling a promise made earlier this year, internet access is coming to the New Chapel area in Campbell County within the next two months, and other underserved areas can expect to see increases in broadband access in the coming weeks.

A longtime priority of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, the push to expand broadband took on greater urgency as the pandemic forced remote learning and more telework, and a stringent deadline on CARES Act funding fast approaches in December.

Of the about $9.5 million received by the county from the CARES Act — the $2 trillion federal relief package passed in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic — County Administrator Frank Rogers said about $2.5 million is allocated for broadband expansion.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Campbell County Broadband Authority heard an update from Brian Byrd, a government and community affairs specialist with the telecommunications firm Shentel. The authority partnered with Shentel in May to expand service into three areas of the county — Lawyers Road, Arrington Drive and New Chapel Road in Rustburg.