Campbell supervisors nix plan for nearly 80 single-family homes

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors this week narrowly voted to deny a rezoning request that would have brought 77 single-family dwellings to Evington.

The applicant, Russ Nixon, of Lynchburg, sought to rezone a 55-acre parcel of land on Austin Mill Road and Buffalo Mill Road from Agricultural to Residential for a new subdivision.

The application, which was met with pushback from residents of the surrounding area, was voted down for several reasons. Chief among them, according to Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore, was the amount of "ifs" around the plan.

"There's too many ifs. Lot size, home size, restrictions, power lines is a big concern for a lot of people, and the borders for neighbors," Moore said.

"I would hope we would not vote without getting all of this straight and just say, 'We're going to trust you to do the right things,'" he said later.

Moore, along with Rustburg Supervisor Jon Hardie, Sunburst Supervisor Steve Shockley and Spring Hill Supervisor Ken Brown, all voted to deny the request, citing too many issues with the initial proposal.

For those four, the main problem was the size of the lots, with the developer intending to create 77 dwellings, with lot sizes ranging from .37 acres to 2.6 acres.

Several of the supervisors, including ones who voted in favor of the plan, made their voices known on the lot sizes and the possibility for the developer to bring the number of dwellings down to make larger lots.

"I'm for agriculture all the way around; I hate to see land destroyed," Brown said. "But I'm also for the development of subdivisions ... I think this is a great area to put some homes in ... but we need to go back and look at some bigger-sized lots.

"Campbell County needs more houses," Brown later added, "but I don't think we need half-acre-lot houses."

The opposing supervisors also cited traffic issues on Austin Mill and Buffalo Mill roads, power lines running over homes in the proposed development, as well fire and safety response times to the area.

One speaker during the public comment portion, Sandy Glass, collected 96 signatures from residents of Austin Mill Road. Glass said the group isn't against development on the land but opposed this project as presented.

"We live in a beautiful area and we want to share it ..." Glass said, "but we just want to make sure that when we do that, that it's methodical, we're maintaining the aesthetics of the area and that it's in line with the comprehensive plan."

According to Glass, one of the main objectives of the comprehensive plan is to encourage development that maintains the scenic nature of the area, and her group of petitioners believes this project is in stark contrast to that.

Concord supervisor and board chair Matt Cline, Timberlake supervisor Justin Carwile, and Brookneal supervisor Charlie Watts voted in favor of the project, saying the desire for development still is there in parts of the county.

"You can't have it all," Watts said. "You can't want this but then not grow. If you want to have good schools, people got to come here. You've got to have good neighborhoods and good places to live in, whether that be a two-acre lot or a half-acre lot."

Watts also noted there haven't been many single-family dwellings being built in the county, and most of the recent development has been townhomes and apartments.

"I encourage the growth of single-family," he added. "It brings in a better community, kids can run the streets ... it's a whole different feel."

Watts said if it wasn't for the power line running over top of the property, it would be a "perfect" property for development.

While the board voted to deny the plan as presented this week, the supervisors mentioned the possibility of the applicant returning down the road with resolutions to some of the problems in the original application.

"They can always reapply and come back," Moore said, "but we need to get some things straight."

