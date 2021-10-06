Campbell Supervisors reject proposal for duplexes, storage unit on Calohan Road

A new duplex and mini-storage unit complex will not be coming to Rustburg, as the Campbell County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reject a proposal that would have brought the complex to Calohan Road.
Jeremiah Rose was requesting 1.85 acres of the property be rezoned from Residential Single Family to Business General Commercial for a mini-storage warehouse complex, and an additional 1.82 acres be rezoned from Residential Single Family to Residential Multi-family for four duplexes.
The request came in front of the planning commission on Aug. 23 and was recommended for approval by all seven members of the commission, citing good zoning practice.
But it met with pushback from the board of supervisors as well as neighboring property owners who complained the construction of duplexes and storage units would bring excessive traffic to the already heavily traveled area.
The property, 1665 Calohan Road, is only a quarter-mile from the intersection of Calohan and Wards Road, one of the busier intersections on the corridor.
Livestock Road separates the property from the Bojangles and Foster Fuels that sit just off Wards Road. After the Livestock Road intersection, that portion of Calohan Road is almost exclusively zoned single family residential.
Don Barnett, who lives in a neighborhood behind the property, spoke to oppose the rezoning.
"Calohan Road is not a straight thoroughfare," Barnett said. "The speed limit is 45 miles per hour for trucks and 55 miles per hour partially for cars. Neither are obeyed."
Thomas and Brenda Holzknecht also spoke in opposition, saying rezoning the property would break with the residential nature of the surrounding area.
"Most of this property borders my property," Thomas Holzknecht said. "Anything on the Foster Fuels and Bojangles side, build whatever you want over there. But once Livestock Road hits, leave that residential."
His wife, Brenda, went on to say, "I am not against someone building and improving Campbell County, but there's a lot of areas to have a water tower, a Bojangles we can see from our backyard, a McDonald's... would any of you all choose that right now to find a house?"
The board also received several written statements from concerned residents against the potential rezoning.
"My opinion on this project is that I don't think the multi-family is a good fit in this situation. It would be the only multi-family on the road," Rustburg Supervisor Jon Hardie said.
"There are also no proffers or guarantees with this property, so once the re-zoning happens, anything can happen on that property and I think it's too risky in this situation."