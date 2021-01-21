Campbell supervisors, school board kick off budget season on accelerated timeline

With plans to move to twice-a-year tax collection in June 2022, Campbell County is accelerating this year's budget timeline to streamline its process in preparation for the next fiscal year.
On Tuesday night, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the school board held a joint meeting to review the county's local revenue projections and hear a school budget overview from Superintendent Bobby Johnson, which included the potential of implementing a 2% raise for school staff in fiscal year 2022.
Rather than adopting its budget in May, which has traditionally been done in past years, the board of supervisors plans to adopt its fiscal year 2022 budget by April 13. This acceleration means the school board would approve the final draft of its budget in late February rather than in March.
Johnson stressed that much of the Campbell County school division's budget will depend on what happens in the state legislature in the next month and a half, where the statewide budget is still subject to change.
But a preliminary report based on the governor's proposed budget includes a 2% bonus for school staff effective in July, restored funding for the Virginia Preschool Initiative and an increase in staffing of school counselors.
Rather than implement a 2% bonus, Johnson said, staff hopes to implement a 2% raise — which will still qualify the county for almost $600,000 in funding from the state. If approved, the raises would cost a little more than $1 million annually.
Due to COVID-19 setbacks, Johnson said, the school division was not able to provide raises in fiscal year 2021, making it all the more important to provide them this coming year.
County Administrator Frank Rogers provided an overview of local revenue projections, and estimated a proposed increase of about $1.5 million in local revenue in fiscal year 2022.
About $100,000 of that increase is revenue from the meals tax, a 4% tax that was authorized in April 2019 through a countywide referendum. He said the proposed $62.7 million in fiscal year 2022 revenue reflects $1.3 million in county growth over fiscal year 2021.
Looking ahead, Johnson predicted a few other significant financial impacts on school operations. Though he said it was early in the process, come next fall the division is considering bringing on staff dedicated solely to online instruction, hoping to reduce burnout in teachers who are currently juggling both online and in-person instruction.
He said they need a dedicated staff for the online academy, providing more flexibility and hopefully allowing in-person learning to be offered five days a week, and getting the division back to operating its normal hours.
Johnson said the division is also considering offering a more intensive summer school program, one more "robust" than the traditional program, which would target students who need additional credits to graduate or require further skill development and help plugging the gaps created by virtual learning.
“This is a crisis ... there are gaps and learning loss that will unfortunately impact their lives possibly for years," Johnson said. "We’ve got to do our best job to get those people caught back up.”
This early in the process, Johnson said he could not comment on the financial impacts of this program or how many teachers would need to be brought in to create a staff dedicated solely to online learning.
The county will hold its budget public forum on Feb. 2 where residents are invited to share recommendations on budget planning priorities for the upcoming year.
The school board will be presented a draft of its budget on Feb. 8.