Campbell supervisors, school board kick off budget season on accelerated timeline

Due to COVID-19 setbacks, Johnson said, the school division was not able to provide raises in fiscal year 2021, making it all the more important to provide them this coming year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Administrator Frank Rogers provided an overview of local revenue projections, and estimated a proposed increase of about $1.5 million in local revenue in fiscal year 2022.

About $100,000 of that increase is revenue from the meals tax, a 4% tax that was authorized in April 2019 through a countywide referendum. He said the proposed $62.7 million in fiscal year 2022 revenue reflects $1.3 million in county growth over fiscal year 2021.

Looking ahead, Johnson predicted a few other significant financial impacts on school operations. Though he said it was early in the process, come next fall the division is considering bringing on staff dedicated solely to online instruction, hoping to reduce burnout in teachers who are currently juggling both online and in-person instruction.

He said they need a dedicated staff for the online academy, providing more flexibility and hopefully allowing in-person learning to be offered five days a week, and getting the division back to operating its normal hours.