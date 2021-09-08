Campbell Supervisors update code to implement twice a year tax collection

Campbell County supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to begin semiannual tax collection next year from residents.

This decision comes almost a year after the subject first came to the supervisors in November.

Campbell County joins Lynchburg and Appomattox County in billing in multiple installments rather than once per year.

Much of the discussion around the topic was put off to this September in order to give county staff more time to prepare for the big shift in collection.

The tax code update impacts personal property and real estate taxes but will not affect business equipment or the machinery and tools tax.

Commissioner of the Revenue Calvin Massie expressed his concerns in December about the strain it could put on his staff if they did not have time to prepare.

“That is a lot of challenge for my staff, and I’m not sure if the talent is there,” Massie said. “If you have enough time, you can train most anybody to do anything … so we need to know we’re ready before we pull the trigger on this."

County Attorney Tripp Isenhour gave an update to the board at Tuesday's meeting, telling them county staff is ready to move forward.