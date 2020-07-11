CARES Act funding helps keep local museums alive

Across the state, museum doors are opening after three months of forced closures, and with admission revenues slashed and visitor numbers down, local museums are turning to federal funding for essential support.

The American Civil War Museum — headquartered in Richmond with a museum site in Appomattox — received a $286,500 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to support essential operations. As part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security), the NEH is awarding funds to support more than 300 cultural institutions across the country.

“The CARES Act has been a lifeline for museums and organizations. It has kept us going," said Stephanie Arduini, director of education and programs at the American Civil War Museum.

Highly competitive, with more than 2,3000 eligible applications, Arduini said the odds of receiving the grant were comparable to getting into Harvard.

The vast majority of the grant, at least three-quarters, was used to underwrite staff, ensuring that despite furloughs and a significant gut-punch to revenues, no employees were laid off because of the closure. What was left over was used to move programming online, creating more resources and events that people can access from home.