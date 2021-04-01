Carriage house becomes family cabin at Rivermont property

Tucked behind a butter-yellow mansion on Rivermont Avenue sits a matching carriage house turned storybook home.
The little yellow building was a rental when New Jersey natives Holly and Tommy Mellis purchased the property in 2019.
At first, the 761-square-foot building wasn’t a priority. After all, there were things to address on the circa-1893 George M. Jones house. But then, the pandemic set in and Holly and Tommy, along with their adult daughters, Marina and Vanessa, needed a project.
Holly said reinventing the cottage was a godsend during the pandemic and, though they live out of state, Marina and Vanessa took pleasure in the project, too. Marina is responsible for the rustic charm of the decor and Vanessa served as the technical guru, including setting up a projector system to stream television services.
The main house was built for the Joneses, for whom Lynchburg’s Jones Memorial Library was named, and initially was designed by architect George F. Barber, wrote S. Allen Chambers in his book, “Lynchburg, An Architectural History.”
Jones was one of the organizers of the Rivermont Company, which sought to expand Lynchburg westward with the construction of the Rivermont bridge and a trolley line into downtown, and by developing one of the nation’s first planned communities.
The carriage house’s history is a little more nebulous.
The city lists its construction date as 1955, though the Mellises believe it is much older and likely dates to the same time period as the main house. The Historic Preservation Commission also agrees, noting the stone foundation and the finishing touches are inconsistent with construction in the 1950s.
It initially was built as a carriage house before becoming a garage and then a rental property, which the Mellises believe took place in the 1940s, likely when the kitchen and fireplace were added.
When the Mellis family purchases the property, time had taken its toll on the little building. The roof leaked, mortar joints on the chimney had crumbled, wiring that had been strung on the exterior had corroded and the heat had stopped working the prior winter.
“We’re learning a lot, you know, fixing things in the main house, but this was a whole different kind of experience,” Holly said.
“There was a fair amount of work that needed to be done to restore the cottage to what you’re seeing right now,” Tommy added. “All these problems kept popping up after we thought we had fixed something.”
The stranger of the carriage house’s problems was what lived in its chimney.
“It was twilight we saw what looked like might’ve been bats, but actually it was the [chimney] swift birds or whatever they’re called, and they would fly around and … then just drop down into the chimney,” Tommy had said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It was amazing because there were dozens of them and they just dropped down and vanished.”
They had to wait until fall for the swifts to move out on their own accord before they could cap the chimney, since swifts are a federally protected bird.
The carriage house had settled on the kitchen side. If you look closely at how the window and the shelves align, you can see it. It’s more obvious, though, in the second-floor bathroom, where crews built a tiled platform for the toilet in order to level the pipes.
That was necessary as the misaligned pipes led to extensive water damage in the kitchen below, Holly said. Other leaks were related to the tin roof and the mortar in the chimney.
“The chimney ... mortar begins to dissolve and water can seep through there in major rain storms,” Tommy said. “It’s sort of trial and error. When we think we have everything fixed, it turns out you don’t.”
The wood siding on the cottage desperately needed painting, as did most of the interior.
“Every time my husband, he’s out here scraping it off, he scraped off a little paint before [the painters] got here, and all of a sudden, his hand would go through the wood,” Holly said of working on the area near the chimney before the couple decided to call in professional painters.
“I don’t think it had been painted in 40 or 50 years; it was down to bare wood and plaster. I think the painters spent close to a week just scraping and replacing rotted wood and stuff like that before they could even begin to paint.”
The kitchen was difficult for more reasons than stemming leaks.
The space was tiny and unworkable, with upper cabinets sitting just inches off the countertops and very little room to work. The stove was one of those half-size stoves typical in efficiency apartments in Manhattan.
The couple hired contractor Landon Green to redesign the space.
“He made this kitchen — it was totally unworkable — into something that actually is now my favorite part of the house,” Holly said. “It was horrible before. The cabinets came to about touch the counters. There was a dishwasher but no real stove. ...Somehow, he made this work.”
The kitchen floor is the old Chilhowie brick with its branding stamped right on the surface.
“We didn’t know much about it until we looked it up and it said it’s been used for over 100 years in Richmond and other areas to keep a firm grip for horses and people,” Holly said. “We just thought it was beautiful and that was the main thing we wanted to keep.”
There’s even enough space for a coffee bar and a combination washer and dryer.
Broken window panes had to be repaired in the carriage house, but the Mellises discovered every window in the house is a different size and, sometimes, a different shape, which made finding appropriate replacements difficult.
Holly said many of the work crews that helped restore the old carriage house felt it was better built than most modern construction.
“We were kind of surprised to hear that because we just looked at it and we were overwhelmed with what had to be done,” Holly said.
For the couple, maintaining the charm of the cottage was important, but so was ensuring the modern comforts of home were available.
“In addition to maintaining the look and feel of the time, we also provided, you know, the things that we take for granted today,” Tommy said. “Like the mechanicals and what have you, because fireplace stoves might be very romantic, but it gets extremely cold outside, and that’s when you like a good old-fashioned furnace.”
Beyond the kitchen with its Chilhowie stamped brick floor is the living room, decorated in a vintage, somewhat rustic look.
The living room floor is a parquet patterned wood. Other than the new couch, the remaining furniture was culled from thrift store finds, including the table for two with its base constructed from the metal framework of a sewing machine.
Holly said the decor was the work of her oldest daughter, Marina, who enjoyed finding all the little accoutrements to match the carriage house’s charm.
Instead of a television, the couple’s daughter, Vanessa, insisted on a projection screen. Rolled up, the screen becomes unobtrusive, blending with the trim work. The projector, tucked neatly in a corner, accepts streaming services, such as Netflix.
“It’s very easy to entertain yourself but it doesn’t sit in plain sight of you, which I used to hate,” Holly said. “...I just thought it was not super pleasing to the eye and this is great because it can hide.”
On the second floor is a spacious bedroom with a small reading nook in one corner and the bathroom.
The family tried to keep all the furnishings in character with the time period the cottage was built in and its original use.
“It’s all handmade construction, and what’s charming, you’ll see as you go up the stairs, we’ve a little sign saying watch your step because the steps are all different heights,” Holly said. “You can see all the original old millwork on the walls.”
And in the working shutters and their little hooks, called shutter dogs. There’s even a horseshoe above the door for luck.
At 761 square feet, Holly said it was important for the carriage house to feel more spacious than it really is.
“Our child’s apartment in Manhattan is about 600 square feet. And you cannot move in there and she feels trapped and yet she comes in here she can’t believe it,” Holly said. “We never would have thought this would feel spacious. It’s a tiny little one-bedroom, one-bath carriage house.”
“What we had hoped to do is to make maximum effective use of very limited space,” Tommy added.
A large screened-in patio gives guests a place to enjoy the nice weather and play a game or two. There’s even a fire pit in the yard.
The carriage house project became something Holly and Tommy could throw themselves into while the rest of the world was shut down due to COVID-19. It’s a family project, meant for their children if they ever want to come home.
But for now, it will likely end up as an Airbnb rental or something of the like. That is, until the kids come home.
