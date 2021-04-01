Carriage house becomes family cabin at Rivermont property

The carriage house’s history is a little more nebulous.

The city lists its construction date as 1955, though the Mellises believe it is much older and likely dates to the same time period as the main house. The Historic Preservation Commission also agrees, noting the stone foundation and the finishing touches are inconsistent with construction in the 1950s.

It initially was built as a carriage house before becoming a garage and then a rental property, which the Mellises believe took place in the 1940s, likely when the kitchen and fireplace were added.

When the Mellis family purchases the property, time had taken its toll on the little building. The roof leaked, mortar joints on the chimney had crumbled, wiring that had been strung on the exterior had corroded and the heat had stopped working the prior winter.

“We’re learning a lot, you know, fixing things in the main house, but this was a whole different kind of experience,” Holly said.

“There was a fair amount of work that needed to be done to restore the cottage to what you’re seeing right now,” Tommy added. “All these problems kept popping up after we thought we had fixed something.”

The stranger of the carriage house’s problems was what lived in its chimney.