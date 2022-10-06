Carver-Price Legacy Museum gets new community room, plans for future opening to public

The Carver-Price Legacy Museum's board of directors is continuing its work to keep the Appomattox museum and former Carver-Price High School standing and moving forward.

At the end of September, the museum had a soft opening for a new community room dedicated to Dominion Energy as the company donated $150,000.

Currently, the museum is not open to the public but there is a plan to open sometime in 2023, said Ora McCoy, who is chair of the board, president of the Carver-Price Legacy Museum and a 1960 graduate of Carver-Price High School.

"We’re looking forward to extending our museum here by 2023,” McCoy said. Currently, the museum takes tours by appointment.

Within the museum, McCoy said, there is a history and achievement room highlighting alumni and all they were able to accomplish during segregation.

"We want to tell the story in the museum from Civil War to civil rights," McCoy said. "So, there's a lot in between, you know, we went through a lot."

The current building was once a Rosenwald school. About 5,000 Rosenwald schools were built between 1917 and 1932, exclusively serving more than 700,000 Black children over four decades. The schools were created through a partnership between Booker T. Washington, an author and educator who founded what is now Tuskegee University, and Julius Rosenwald, a businessman and philanthropist who was part owner of Sears, Roebuck and Company.

Only about 500 of these structures stand today, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Don Jones, board member and historian, said this Rosenwald building in Appomattox was built in 1930 and it opened as a training school. Jones described it as the first vocational school in the county.

In 1951, the building where the museum now stands at 102 Carver Lane, was built and it became the "single solitary Black school for the whole county," according to Jones.

That building grew into Carver High School and later was named Carver-Price High School after Mozelle J. Price, a former supervisor of Black schools in Appomattox who played a key role in sparking the change to meet the education needs for African American children during a time of segregation.

John D. Johnson, of Appomattox, graduated from Carver-Price High School in 1956.

Johnson said traveling to school was difficult.

During his first year in school there was a bus, but it was mainly made out of wood on the sides. A year or two later, students had to travel on the back of a truck to get to school as they heard during the summer that their bus had burned.

When Johnson got older and began playing sports, he had to rely on a classmate to get back and forth, as his family did not have a car.

He said he and his peers went through many trials and tribulations because of segregation.

“I can thank God for the things that went on during that time that made you think about life and made me think about things that you didn’t have and enjoyed,” Johnson said.

Hezteine Foster, who now is director of academic affairs for the Legacy Education Center in Lynchburg, was a teacher at Carver-Price High School from 1955 to 1966. Foster said she was the first African American teacher to integrate Appomattox County school systems.

Foster said one day when she came home, there was a cross burning in her front yard that burned for about two weeks. At the time, she didn’t understand why the cross was burning until one day someone blew up her mailbox.

She turned to her husband and said, “They’re after me.”

"I never paid any attention, because I was so busy trying to work on lesson plans and get everything going," Foster said.

Foster said she can one day see this museum blossoming and having different speakers from all over the world, bringing in information about what African Americans had to go through.

She emphasized textbooks never told that story — the books only told what “they want us to know.”

“When I look around the communities and look at African American citizens and whites as well, many of them do not know the history,” Foster said. “This museum can give them an understanding of the history of our people.”

Board member Mary Lou Spiggle said in her time with the museum she has learned a lot about segregated schools and integration.

She said that there’s a lot of history with this building.

“If the walls could talk, there are so many stories. But we can talk; we can tell the stories,” Spiggle said.