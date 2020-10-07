Case arguments made for suit over retaliation from race discrimination claims among Lynchburg school staff

McClain’s complaint, sparked also in part by discussions with other Black school employees who told him they experienced “the culture of racism in the division and specific acts of sabotage,” led to another investigation in late 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That investigation was led by Linda Hall, director of human resources at what was then Lynchburg College, whose report found neither Massie, the school division as a whole or Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administration Ben Copeland had done anything wrong. Copeland took the position of Deputy Superintendent at LCS in July 2018 and left this past June to work as an administrator at Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The lawsuit claims Hall's investigation, too, was a “sham investigation” that McClain appealed to the school board. The school board rejected his appeal. In court documents, McClain’s lawyers said written statements from Hancock — who was still employed but on medical leave at the time — about what happened to her weren’t included in Hall’s investigation report.

In May 2018, new superintendent Crystal Edwards notified McClain his position as assistant superintendent would be eliminated and offered him “the teaching job of his choice,” according to court documents. Instead, he took medical leave and later informed LCS he wouldn’t return.