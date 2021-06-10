Case of Lynchburg man who sent jail officers to hospital will go before grand jury

What ensued was a struggle to get the “very combative” Moss into custody, in the words of one of the four testifying LPD officers. By the time they loaded him into a police van — since getting him into a police car proved to be too difficult — he’d kicked one officer in the shin twice, headbutted and pinned another officer against the inside of the van by kicking his feet against her abdomen and kicked another officer in the torso.

Once taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, he continued to resist and assault corrections officers, according to testimony.

This occurred on Feb. 14, two days after LPD and jail officers had a pronounced struggle with another Lynchburg inmate, Carroll Williams. Williams accused the officers of using excessive force to restrain him, which Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison investigated and determined no charges should be placed on the officers involved.

The night Moss was booked into the jail, officers said he started a scuffle by punching one in the chest, later punching another in the face and another in the arm when backup arrived and tried to subdue him. They said Moss had continuously threatened them, flooded his cell and at one point started punching a cell light.