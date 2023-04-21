Lynchburg City Council appears likely to make a major change to how it allocates money to Lynchburg City Schools during the ongoing budget process, possibly giving more control to council over where dollars are spent in the school division.

As city council has worked to reconcile its budget in recent weeks, attempting to combine tax relief for citizens with new investments in public safety, it has taken a deep dive into exploring the process of funding the city’s school division through an allocation by category process, allowing council to drop monies in specific “buckets” for the school division.

According to Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick, state code offers local governing bodies two ways to supply money to its school divisions: Lump sum funding, the more common of the two methods; or allocation by category.

Lynchburg traditionally has allocated money for the school division through lump sum funding. A total of $40.8 million was spent locally on Lynchburg City Schools in fiscal year 2023.

However, that method is expected to change beginning with the fiscal year 2024 budget, with four councilors seemingly signing on in support of a categorical allocation method.

In the budget and performance expectations sheet, signed by a majority of council — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor — the members wanted to see City Manager Wynter Benda “propose categorical funding that reduces administration and focuses on instruction and transportation.”

In addition to categorical funding, the councilors signed on to support 5% pay raises “only for [standards of quality] funded positions per state budget.”

Under the categorical method, council could allocate money specifically to nine categories for the school division. The categories are: instruction; operation and maintenance; administration, attendance and health; pupil transportation; technology; facilities; school food services and other non-instructional operations; debt and fund transfers; and contingency reserves.

On Tuesday night, council got a look at how LCS monies would have been allocated by category in recent years, which showed the school division only using seven of the nine categories, with a majority spent in just five.

According to the presentation, in the school division’s current fiscal year budget, of the adopted $106.3 million, $73.1 million was spent in instruction; $12.3 million in operation and maintenance; $9.1 million in administration, attendance and health; $6.1 million in pupil transportation; $5.3 million in technology; and a combined nearly $75,000 in facilities and non-instructional costs.

Under its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, made by Superintendent Crystal Edwards, of the full $117.9 million budget proposal, $83 million would go toward instruction; $12.7 million toward operation and maintenance; almost $10 million toward administration, attendance and health; $6.6 million toward pupil transportation; $5.6 million toward technology; and a combined $67,000 toward facilities and non-instructional costs.

However, of note, Patrick said, the schools’ proposal includes an additional about $7.1 million in local money over last year’s $40.8 million allocation, $4.1 million over the city manager’s proposed $3 million in new money, and $5 million more than the majority on council’s $2.1 million proposal for new money.

The big-ticket item in Edwards’ budget proposal is her 15-50 Plan, which would bring all starting teacher salaries up from $43,469 to $50,000, and classified employees’ minimum hourly wage to $15, from $13.11.

Even as Lynchburg City Schools’ teachers, parents and school board members continue to advocate for the salary plan through public comment at council meetings and during the school board’s meetings, with council looking to provide tax relief and find ways in the budget to fund new public safety initiatives, it could come at the cost of increased funding for the schools.

Both Edwards and Patrick, in discussing the complications of standards of quality funding, used the term “messy” to describe how funding for some salaries could be, because some positions are partially funded by SOQ money and other streams of revenue.

Edwards added, “not every SOQ funded dollar is easily matched to a position, so to speak.”

Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder called school funding “challenging,” adding if council only moves to support raises for SOQ funded positions that it would be “dangerous for our school system, for our children.”

Wilder, a proponent of increasing funding for Lynchburg City Schools, said Tuesday night, “I think the school system would love to just be able to educate the children. That would be ... wonderful. But the problem is that it’s a community. That’s the problem. And they’ve got to take what they get.”

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan, who stated her opposition to funding by category, said she isn’t going to be “so presumptuous to think that I know more how to do this budget than people who have lived it for 20, 30 or 40 years and really know what’s needed in the classroom.”

Those in the majority of council on this matter feel as if the division’s budget has ballooned in some other areas at the cost of the curriculum and instruction budget.

Helgeson, one of the four who signed the document eyeing 5% raises for SOQ positions only, even teased the idea of withdrawing the additional $2.1 million proposed for schools to address other budget items for the city.

“I think we need to be starting with the local funding at where we were in 2023,” Helgeson said. “Not the $2.1 million extra, because what we need to do is really change some things just to focus on the classroom.”

Similarly, Faraldi said he thinks the school division has been “trying to do too much” in recent years, but didn’t express his intent to withdraw the additional $2.1 million.

“I know we’re focusing on the classroom in many ways ... but I think we’re just trying to be too many things for too many people,” Faraldi said. “If we put an emphasis [on the classroom], I really believe that’s where we could make the greatest amount of change and emphasis for public schools in Lynchburg.”

Faraldi suggested another meeting for council to hammer out the finer details of the categorical funding plan.

Council is already expected to add another meeting to its budget calendar, likely on May 2, to discuss what specific new initiatives will remain in its fiscal year 2024 budget, meaning both items will likely be on the agenda that evening.

For now, council is scheduled to meet again at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 for its regularly scheduled work session, where they are expected to discuss the budget in the second floor training room inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.