On the grounds of E.C. Glass High School, a vibrant celebration of art has been unfolding for half a century. The Lynchburg Art Festival, now entering its 50th year, will be held on Saturday and has become a tradition of the region’s artistic spirit and creative community.

David Eakin, the chairman of the festival, who has been an integral part of its journey for several decades, is an artist himself and has been showcasing his work at the show since 1994.

The festival, hosted by the Lynchburg Art Club, dates back to 1973. The club itself is one of the oldest on the East Coast, Eakin said, tracing its origins all the way back to 1898. The show’s founders had a vision to bring an outdoor fine art show to Lynchburg, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents.

The event still calls the grounds of E.C. Glass High School its home after five decades.

In its early days, the festival featured about 300 artists, reflecting a time when art shows were a rarity, Eakin said. Artists came from various states, including Virginia and beyond, to participate in the gathering.

The show has garnered substantial support from local businesses, which have contributed more than $6,000 in awards this year alone, Eakin said. Institutions such as Centra Health and the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development have also lent their support to the event, he said.

Eakin said the show is committed to nurturing future talent. The event serves as a partial fundraiser for the Lynchburg Art Club’s budget and part of the proceeds go toward a scholarship program for high school students going to college majoring in art that past year, Shirley Hobbs, created.

Throughout its history, the show has seen a succession of dedicated individuals serving as chairpersons, each contributing to the event’s success, he said. This year, the show pays tribute to one of its beloved members, Virginia Price, who recently died at the age of 103. She participated in the show from 1973 to 2021.

The show also gives out a variety of awards including Best in Show, which offers a $1,000 prize.

Eakin said the show this year expects to bring in more than 100 artists who have created a mix of artistic styles, including sculpture, painting and photography.

Eakin said the show has a role as a social hub, too. The event draws people from all walks of life, providing an opportunity for art enthusiasts to connect with old friends and make new ones.

“We may see hundreds of people and it’s just a steady stream of people coming through and reminiscing and remembering the first year we did it and of course it’s outdoors and if it’s good weather, people just hang around and are kind of all over the lawn area,” he said.

Over the years, the festival has evolved and adapted, but its core mission remains unchanged: to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lynchburg community. As it marks its 50th year, the show continues to be a vibrant, living canvas where artists and art enthusiasts come together to celebrate creativity and community, Eakin said.

Doni Calvert Guggenheimer, a Lynchburg Art Club member and one of the co-chairs for the event, also shows her own artwork and has been doing so for the past decade.

“However, I have attended the show since the ‘70s,” she said. “The No. 1 thing I enjoy is the people. It’s a wonderful opportunity for art lovers and artists to come together.”

She enjoys the early part of the day where the artists begin setting up as well as when the judge comes around to view the artwork.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie with the other artists so you get to sort of encourage each other and cheer them on if they end up getting a piece on the fence,” she said. “The way artists support each other and appreciate each other’s art makes you feel good.”

She also enjoys seeing the public come out to support artists and simply enjoy the atmosphere and tradition.

“You get to see a lot of people you may have known for a long time or somebody’s brand new to seeing your art and so when you sell your art to somebody who might not have known you otherwise, that’s a good feeling,” she said. “It becomes a day of art and the art community comes alive.”